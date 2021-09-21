900th Contracting Battalion cases colors for deployment

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Jay Vandenbos, left, and Sgt. Maj. Jal-Illa Wahid case the 900th Contracting...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Jay Vandenbos, left, and Sgt. Maj. Jal-Illa Wahid case the 900th Contracting Battalion colors during a ceremony Sept. 16 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Vandenbos is the 900th CBN commander, and Wahid is the battalion sergeant major. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Sept. 21, 2021) -- Leaders from the 900th Contracting Battalion cased their organizational colors during a ceremony Sept. 16 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in preparation for a deployment to Qatar in the coming weeks.



Lt. Col. Jay Vandenbos, the 900th CBN commander, and Sgt. Maj. Jal-Illa Wahid, the battalion sergeant major, cased the colors before a crowd of fellow Soldiers, members of Mission and Installation Contracting Command-Fort Bragg, family and friends.



During ceremony remarks, Vandenbos addressed the battalion’s call to action.



“The 900th CBN contingency hawks have accepted the call to support many missions in the past,” Vandenbos said. “Today symbolizes the 900th CBN’s acceptance of the call to support a mission away from our garrison. I know our deployed Soldiers will work tirelessly to accomplish the mission in Qatar.”



He went on to praise civilian acquisition professionals for their support of Fort Bragg and its mission partners in facilitating training opportunities to better prepare units to deploy, fight and win; providing services that support families during the deployment; and posturing Fort Bragg to be prepared to support the warfighter in the event of large-scale deployments.



“I have full confidence that our 900th CBN rear detachment and the civilians of MICC-Fort Bragg will continue to support all our mission partners here at home as well as provide assistance to the families of our deployed Soldiers,” Vandenbos said.



Vandenbos will lead the battalion headquarters element responsible for providing operational contingency contracting during the deployment to Qatar.



Subordinate to the 419th Contracting Support Brigade, the 900th CBN is comprised of a headquarters and two contracting detachments. It is responsible for planning and executing contingency contracting in support of Army and joint operations, preparing warfighters to accomplish operational contracting support missions, and training and deploying contingency contracting detachments. In garrison, the battalion along with MICC-Fort Bragg is aligned to provide contracting support for the XVIII Corps as well as other mission partners across the installation.



About the MICC

Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.