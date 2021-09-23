MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- With the city of Tampa emerging as the eighth fastest growing metropolitan area, according to Forbes in 2017, some would say that unfavorable traffic conditions have adversely impacted the bay area.



For MacDill Air Force Base service members living off-base, driving to and from work may seem like an annoyance to start or finish the workday. An alternative option to commuting to and from base is utilizing a vanpooling service.



Operated by a civilian company, vanpooling offers service members and civil service employees transportation directly from their homes to MacDill.



With over a dozen vehicles available subsidized by the military and state government mitigating out of pocket costs, the vanpooling service saves time and resources for base personnel.



Paul Sherman, facilities personnel at Joint Communications Support Element, has been involved with coordinating vanpooling at MacDill for the last 15 years.



Sherman said that vanpooling has many benefits for those who work on base including money saved on gas and tolls, managing mileage on privately owned vehicles and saving time from driving in rush hour traffic.



“Vanpooling affords people the opportunity to save money on the road,” Sherman said. “It removes the stress of dealing with traffic in this area.”



To take advantage of vanpooling service on base, service members and civil service employees can call (813) 828-8796 or email Mr. Sherman at paul.a.sherman2.civ@mail.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 10:01 Story ID: 405866 Location: TAMPA, FL, US This work, Alternative transportation for service members, by A1C Joshua Hastings