“We Shall Never Forget” NSWC Philadelphia Division Pays Tribute to the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

September 11, 2001 - a day that will forever live in infamy in American history. Twenty years after the attacks on the homeland, this Nation and the American people are still profoundly affected by the events of that tragic day. Each year, we look back on September 11, we honor those who showed courage and love in their final moments, those who fearlessly stepped up in the aftermath, and those who were lost or lost someone to the senseless acts of violence and terrorism.



During a virtual remembrance ceremony on September 9, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Commanding Officer Capt. Dana Simon offered poignant opening remarks addressing the heartbreaking events of September 11.



“We cannot unsee those tragic moments. We cannot ignore them. What we choose to do, however, is remember the courage, strength, and unity that emerged from that time. However momentarily exhausted, our Nation’s spirit and resolve grew stronger. We grieved together. We healed together,” said Simon.



After Simon’s speech, several NSWCPD employees, via a “testimonial video,” detailed their memories of 9/11 and how they were impacted.



Alex McDermott, NSWCPD engineering technician looked back on his experiences on that fateful day. His sister, a U.S. Navy chief at the time, was scheduled to be at the Pentagon on September 11; luckily for the McDermott family, she was at Quantico for the day.



McDermott then explained the sense of desolate panic he felt while searching for his sister’s whereabouts with his brother-in-law. While he calls himself “lucky,” McDermott noted his realization of the vulnerability of our society that dawned on him during the events of September 11.



Nunzie Cupo, NSWCPD management assistant, recalled the normalcy of how the day started before the first attacks.



“That morning, there was a beautiful blue sky,” said Cupo before solemnly reminiscing on his time as a member of the “bucket brigade” at the site of the Twin Towers during the following days.



“Everybody remembers, it was a beautiful day,” agreed Charlie Gilligan, NSWCPD test site engineer, noting how unreal the day felt. At the time, Gillian was working on an equipment testing site; on that day, there were many staff members from the Pentagon visiting to attend a building dedication ceremony. Gillian described NSWCPD, Pentagon, and senior leaders crowding around a small portable television after the second tower was hit; he expressed the sense of shock and horror evident on everyone’s faces, feelings quickly followed by a frenzy in the immediate aftermath of the attacks.



“Twenty years is a long time. But for those who were alive when this unfathomably tragic attack took place, 20 years can seem like yesterday,” said Captain Simon, “We shall never forget.”



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,800 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 09:26 Story ID: 405849 Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, “We Shall Never Forget” NSWC Philadelphia Division Pays Tribute to the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, by Adrien Ussery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.