Speedy Spangdahlem Airmen Stride for USAFE Success

Photo By Senior Airman Kevin Long | Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Manzi, outgoing 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron explosive...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Kevin Long | Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Manzi, outgoing 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal superintendent of wing plans and programs (left), and Maj Joshua Shields, 52nd Medical Group chief of aerospace medicine (right), pose with a USAFE running jersey July 23, 2021, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Both Shields and Manzi will wear one of these when they race for the USAFE half and full marathon teams during 25th Annual Air Force Marathon happening virtually in September. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long) see less | View Image Page

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany –

For some people, running is one of their least favorite things to do.

For Maj. Joshua Shields, 52nd Medical Group chief of aerospace medicine, and Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Manzi, outgoing 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal superintendent of wing plans and programs, running is a crucial part of their lives that helps them balance all the pillars of their total fitness.

“To me it’s become kind of a daily active meditation…a way to help relieve the stress from the day,” said Shields, “there are just so many benefits. I can sleep better. I concentrate better and I can focus better at work.”

Both Shields and Manzi have run hundreds of miles over the years and now that hard work is paying off. The two have been selected to represent USAFE during the 25th Annual Air Force Marathon later this year.

“This is my third year being part of the USAFE selection,” said Manzi.

They didn’t get to the level they are at now overnight, however. Both Shields and Manzi took their first strides in long-distance running years ago.

“I ran a little bit back in high school...then in college I ran a marathon just to check the box and say I’ve done a marathon,” said Shields, “and then about 4 or 5 years ago I got back into racing shorter races. I primarily do 5 to 10ks and half-marathons.”

Manzi was first drawn to the sport of long-distance running after a close friend of his, who was an avid runner, lost his leg while serving in Afghanistan in 2015.

“He was a big runner…and he was training to do a 100 miler. I trained alongside him because I thought it was going to be fun. And I just fell in love with running long distance, motivated by him,” said Manzi.

Manzi stuck with the sport because of how it made him feel to accomplish what seemed impossible. Beyond improving his own personal fitness, he is fairly well known around Spangdahlem for motivating others to push their limits within the sport.

“I enjoy seeing people complete things they didn’t think they could do. Seeing how proud they are…there’s just something really cool about that,” said Manzi.

Shields will run for the USAFE half-marathon team while Manzi runs for the USAFE full-marathon team as part of the Air & Space Challenge, formerly known as the MAJCOM Challenge, which pits teams of the top runners from their respective MAJCOMs against each other.

While this is Shields’ first time running for the USAFE team, he is no stranger to the Air Force Marathon.

“I was stationed at Wright-Patterson, where the Air Force Marathon is, in 2018. I ran the Fly Fight Win Challenge,” said Shields. “My goal this year is just to do the best we can for USAFE, and run as fast as I can to beat my previous records.”

Both Shields and Manzi know that it can be hard to get started in the sport of running, but once it becomes a part of your routine, it’s easy to stay on track and the benefits can’t be ignored.

“There comes a point when you do it so much that you don’t wake up in the morning and say, ‘oh no I’ve got to run this morning’,” said Manzi, “instead it becomes, ‘I can’t wait to go run!’ It really makes you realize how much your headspace and your mental game affects every aspect of your life, not just running.”

Shields and Manzi will stride for success for the Air Force Marathon held virtually this year on September 18.