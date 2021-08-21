Spangdahlem Top 3 Host Run Fest for the Community

Photo By Senior Airman Kevin Long | Senior Airman Jamanie Byfield, 52nd Security Forces Squadron member, goes in for a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Kevin Long | Senior Airman Jamanie Byfield, 52nd Security Forces Squadron member, goes in for a high-five as he crosses the finish line during the Spangdahlem Top 3 Run Fest held at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21, 2021. Beyond raising money for the community, the run fest also served as a way for folks around the base to get active and break personal records during the break from the rainy weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long) see less | View Image Page

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany –

The Spangdahlem Top 3 hosted a multi-race run fest to raise money for the base community Aug. 21, 2021.

The run rest consisted of four separate events staggered throughout the morning hours, including a 5k, 10k, half-marathon, and duathlon race throughout the base.

Master Sgt. Brent Kimbell, vice president of the Spangdahlem Top 3, said the event proved to be a success for the Top 3’s fundraising efforts.

“We grossed about $7,000 for this event…every bit that we made on this is going back to the community. If the base has a kid’s day this year we were giving every single cent to the kid’s day,” said Kimbell, “and if they chose not to, we’re pushing it to other things like the annual awards, the senior NCO induction ceremony, and whatever else we can to make those events the best possible.”

Kimbell believes that participating in events like the Spangdahlem Top 3 Run Fest offer more than just the financial benefits for the base.

“Really you’re paying yourself back in more than one way. You’re giving back to the community, but think about what this is doing for you physically” said Kimbell.

The run fest began with the half-marathon runners starting their race at 7:00 a.m. Next, the 5k and 10k racers took their marks at 7:30 a.m. Finally, the duathlon racers started their journeys at 10:30 a.m.

Kimbell said this run fest took a lot of time and plenty of helping hands to put together.

“This is an event that was about five to six months in the making,” said Kimbell, “this type of event is impossible without a big committee, and we have the best committee.”

Master Sgt. Michelle Fimbres, active member of the Spangdahlem Top 3, was one of the many members involved in planning the event and said she had as much fun coordinating the event as she did participating.

“Running is just a huge stress reliever for work and personal life…I know that’s when I feel the most free,” said Fimbres, “I think it’s just a great opportunity for people to get out there and run and I’m glad to be doing this with sergeant Kimbell.”

While the racers crossed the finish line and received their medals, Kimbell expressed his joy in watching the run fest finally come together.

“It is absolutely amazing…you see your work coming through and everyone is having fun and everybody has big smile on their face when they cross that finish line,” said Kimbell, “if you put on a good event for people, they’re going to end up coming back next year.”

This event, which had 200 participants, was just a small example of what the Spangdahlem Top 3 does for the community.

Kimbell encourages those who are interested in learning more about what they do to reach out.

“If you’re interested in what the Top 3 does, and you want to bring what they do down to your own unit level professional organization, talk to one of the senior NCOs about you and see if you can tag along for a meeting…you’ll go there and realize there is actually a lot done.”