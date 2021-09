Photo By Seaman Apprentice RuKiyah Mack | 210917-N-QF023-1262 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 17, 2021) Cmdr. Matthew Hays, from Celina,...... read more read more

Photo By Seaman Apprentice RuKiyah Mack | 210917-N-QF023-1262 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 17, 2021) Cmdr. Matthew Hays, from Celina, Ohio., commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69), reads his orders during a change of command ceremony on the flight deck aboard Milius. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice RuKiyah Mack) see less | View Image Page