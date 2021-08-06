Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) and Marine Wing Support Squadron 271, conducted anti-tank projectile training at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 3, 2021. The training is intended to increase proficiency of inerting or exploitation operations to ensure Marine efficiency in real-world situations.



“People think of EOD and they expect a lot more explosions,” said U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Frick, an EOD technician with H&HS. “This is one of the more valuable things we have to offer. It’s unique to the Marine Corps. It doesn’t look cool, but it is extremely valuable.”



The Marines disassembled and studied an AT-4 projectile, an M762 fuze, and a M739 fuze to practice safe methods and gain a better understanding of each weapon system.

“By taking these weapons apart, we can gather intelligence,” said Frick. “When we have an unknown item, we can use that knowledge to accomplish the mission safely.”



“This is my second inerting range at EOD Cherry Point,” said Sgt. Jonathan Cosgrove, a Marine awaiting training for the Naval School for Explosive Ordnance Disposal (NAVSCOLEOD) at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. “Each time you learn something different, how each piece of ordnance has different procedures, and how the technicians use different methods for various scenarios. I always look forward to the next one.”

NAVSCOLEOD provides EOD technicians basic and advanced training in explosive ordnance disposal. These courses teach Marines and sailors the skills they need to perform various duties including locating, identifying, rendering safe, and disposing of bombs and other hazardous ordnance materials. By participating in the training, Marines making a lateral move to the EOD occupation field get a step ahead.



“Just seeing how the technicians work with one another, and being able to study how they move will be extremely beneficial for me down the line,” said Cosgrove. “I can really get a feel for how they operate and I’ll be able to bring these skills with me to the schoolhouse.”



Being able to get first hand experience and training in the occupational field is highly advantageous for Marines who are seeking a position within EOD. It offers a realistic expectation of the field and explains its importance.



MCAS Cherry Point is holding a lateral-move screening for the EOD technician military occupational specialty. Lateral-move screenings will be held in Building 1795, June 14-17.



