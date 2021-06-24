Bringing MARSOC Down to Earth

Photo By Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell | Instructors from the Marine Raider Training Center with Marine Forces Special...... read more read more

Photo By Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell | Instructors from the Marine Raider Training Center with Marine Forces Special Operations Command discuss logistics before takeoff outside a C-130 Hercules at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, North Carolina, June 24, 2021. The Marines conducted military freefall parachute sustainment training to maintain currency and proficiency. see less | View Image Page