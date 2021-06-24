Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bringing MARSOC Down to Earth

    Bringing MARSOC Down to Earth

    NC, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Story by Lance Cpl. Symira Bostic 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Instructors from the Marine Raider Training Center (MRTC) with Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC) conducted military freefall parachute sustainment training at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field (MCALF) Bogue, North Carolina, June 24, 2021.
    Utilizing Multi-Mission Parachute Systems, the Marines jumped from a UH-1Y Venom and a C-130 Hercules. The training bolsters the special operations Marines’ ability to maintain proficiency, preparing them for future challenges.
    MCALF Bogue, a Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point satellite facility, supports a wide range of training for different U.S. service branches, foreign militaries, and Department of Defense personnel. MRTC instructors work to train and educate designated personnel in individual, basic and advanced special operations to meet MARSOC’s requirements.

