Collaboration between units

Courtesy Photo | A Soldiers with 15th Brigade Support Battalion, 2ned Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, performs scheduled maintenance on night vision devices, Sep. 16, 2021. The unit assisted the 504th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade and 15th Military Intelligence Battalion with 482 services during a seven day period. (Curtesy photo)

By: Sgt. Melissa N. Lessard 504th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade Public Affairs



Aug. 24 through Sep. 16 the 15th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Soldiers assisted the 504th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade and the 15th Military Intelligence Battalion with 482 services and 40 unscheduled maintenance actions on night vision devices during a seven day period.



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jhonathan Mercedes, 303rd Military Intelligence Battalion maintenance technician, said the 15th BSB provided unwavering support while conducting services to night vision devices.



Scheduled maintenance is routine while unscheduled maintenance is when equipment comes up with a deficiency that requires maintenance beyond the services or operator capabilities, said Mercedes.



"If my shop happens to have white space to provide night vision services support, we assist those units in need," said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Alejandro Armentabueno, B Company, 15th BSB, 2ABCT, 1st CD. "I emphasize to my Soldiers that we are all part of the same team. Currently, the process is through coordination and priority for field level maintenance support for units requiring support."



Mercedes said the units working together not only gives the unit the opportunity for building their craft but also builds cohesion between units on Fort Hood.



"I believe that it is important to build working relationships with other units and be able to lean on one another," said Armentabueno. We are all a part of the same team and we are all part of the overall mission. As a leader, it is my responsibility to emphasize teamwork to my Soldiers. To help them realize their contribution to the team matters and that they are the greatest asset the Army has to offer."



Working together as a team also provides improved lethality to units.



"It is important to ensure that as a team, we are always ready for the mission," said Armentabueno. "We can't be ready if our equipment is not ready."



Mercedes said the collaboration assisted mission readiness and lethality between the brigade and battalions. It also helps the supporting unit as they have access to opportunities to improve proficiency.