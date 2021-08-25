I am The 908th: Airman Cody Varner

Photo By Staff Sgt. Maximillian Goldberg | Airman Cody Varner is an air transportation specialist in the ramp section of the 25th...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Maximillian Goldberg | Airman Cody Varner is an air transportation specialist in the ramp section of the 25th Aerial Port Squadron here at the 908th Airlift Wing. His job as an air transportation specialist consists of uploading and downloading cargo from aircraft as well as transporting cargo to and from the holding yard. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Max Goldberg) see less | View Image Page

Airman Cody Varner is an air transportation specialist in the ramp section of the 25th Aerial Port Squadron here at the 908th Airlift Wing. His job as an air transportation specialist consists of uploading and downloading cargo from aircraft as well as transporting cargo to and from the holding yard.



The father of five said he is originally from a small, “one red-light town” called Wewahitchka in Florida.



Varner first joined the Air Force October 20, 2019 as a Traditional Reservist with the 908th AW. He said he was glad he chose the Air Force because of how many opportunities there were available to help him, his wife Ashley, and their children.



He said that finally being able to join the military after growing up seeing other members of his family do the same was like a dream come true. He added that he was glad he never gave up on that dream.



“I always wanted to make my family, especially my grandparents, proud,” said Varner.



Prior to joining the military, Varner already had experience working with heavy machinery. He also has certifications from different trade schools to prove it. He received his automotive mechanic certification in 2009, his welding and fabrication certification in 2010, his excavation, grading and leveling with a bulldozer certification in 2015, and became a nationally certified heavy equipment operator in 2013 and again in 2015. On top of all of that, Varner also received his class A CDL from the Truck Driver Institute out of Milton, Florida in 2015.



On his civilian side, Varner still works in the construction industry as a foreman and superintendent. He said they perform underground work, lay asphalt and concrete, and do overall site preparation at construction sites. He said that this works requires the crews to take down a lot of trees and clear the land to prep the ground for a house pad or commercial business pad. After they build foundation then they create the actual structure.



He said he was thankful that his job as a TR is similar to what he does on the civilian side since he loves to work with his hands and create things. The part that he cared about most though was the comradery.



Varner said that the people he works with at 25th APS are some of the closest friends he has made. He said that he saw them as family and that they are always looking out for one another. Rain or shine, they are only a phone call away and checking in on each other and their families.



“If anything arises, they’re the first ones to say ‘Hey, we’re here for you no matter what,’” said Varner.



Having members of the 908th AW like Airman Cody Varner who care for their fellow brothers and sisters in arms and their work is how the 908th AW is able to boast that our Airmen always practice our Core Values of: Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence In All We Do.