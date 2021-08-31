Grand Forks Airmen and Guardians bring the future to work

Photo By Airman Roxanne Belovarac | U.S. Airmen and Guardians from the 319th Reconnaissance Wing work on programming bots...... read more read more Photo By Airman Roxanne Belovarac | U.S. Airmen and Guardians from the 319th Reconnaissance Wing work on programming bots during the first day of the Robotics Process Automation training course at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Aug. 27, 2021. The first day of the training was used to familiarize Airmen and Guardians with the programming system before allowing them to make their own bots the following two days with the help of RPA training instructors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Roxanne Belovarac) see less | View Image Page

GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – As the U.S. Air Force pushes for change and innovation within the ranks, Grand Forks Air Force Base follows suit by hosting the Robotics Process Automation (RPA) training course, providing Airmen and Guardians a way to better themselves while also improving their units and team members present and future.



Grand Forks AFB participated in the Air Force’s RPA Roadshow to train Airmen and Guardians on how to automate time-consuming administrative workloads and day-to-day tasks to potentially save thousands of hours, allowing them to complete more complex tasks.



More than 40 Airmen and Guardians volunteered for the course and were trained in how to create their own ‘bots’ over the three-day event. The workshop introduced students to the RPA software and guided them through building a common bot. The students then spent the following two days building their own simple task automation with assistance from a team of on-site developers.



“I’ve gained a new skillset to streamline processes and innovate in my workspace,” said Airman 1st Class Jack LeGrand, 319th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs Specialist. LeGrand said that the bot he was working on would be able to take administrative tasks that clog the workflow of his shop, leaving himself and his co-workers open for more job-related tasks.



The RPA brought the concept of ‘citizen developers’, individuals that can program bots without the need to know any complex programming languages, allowing for individuals that may not have had any experience previous to this to participate.



“If I can make my bot work correctly, this model will be pertinent to every flying wing in the Air Force,” said Tech Sgt. Scott Blankenship of the 319th Operations Group Commander's Action Group. “A standardized process means that each wing can utilize this to make sure everything is up to date at each level, and respond more quickly so we can get people where they need to be faster.”



Blankenship’s bot was designed to create rosters from available base personal to be pulled to sit on evaluation boards for certain events. The bot goes through a list of thousands of people and finds those who are qualified for the job. This job, which would have normally take a full day to complete, can now be accomplished in moments.



Using the skills they learned through the training, Airmen and Guardians were able to create bots that can perform simple tasks that would have normally taken up all or most of one of the member’s day; and in many cases the bot created can be translated to do the same or similar work that is found throughout all of the Air Force.



“The leadership at Grand Forks AFB welcomed the RPA team with open arms. The enthusiasm and preparation were evident throughout our visit, and participation in the workshop was overwhelming,” said Matthew Roberts, Program Manager at the Air Force RPA Center of Excellence. “Grand Forks has established itself as the benchmark against which the success of all future roadshow events will be measured.”



Grand Forks AFB helps lead the Air Force to change through innovation, giving Airmen and Guardians opportunities to better themselves through training courses such as the RPA Roadshow. The Air Force continues to push for innovation throughout the entire force, training better, faster warfighters at the speed of relevance.