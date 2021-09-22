Booth Received Second Meritorious Civilian Service Award

Courtesy Photo | Kenneth Booth (left) earned the Meritorious Civilian Service Award for outstanding...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Kenneth Booth (left) earned the Meritorious Civilian Service Award for outstanding meritorious service while serving as Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington business director from December 2012 to August 2021. Booth received the award from Capt. Greg Vinci (right) during NAVFAC Washington’s change of command ceremony held at the Washington Navy Yard Aug. 27. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON—Kenneth Booth earned the Meritorious Civilian Service Award for outstanding meritorious service while serving as Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington business director from December 2012 to August 2021.



Booth received the award during NAVFAC Washington’s change of command ceremony held at the Washington Navy Yard Aug. 27.



“I was truly surprised and humbled that Captain Vinci would take the time to recognize me during the change of command,” said Booth. “It truly meant a lot to me to have it be his last official act as NAVFAC Washington’s Commanding Officer. [I am] very appreciative and will remember it always.”



Booth displayed inspirational leadership and continuously employed the highest degree of professional knowledge and commitment while navigating the command through numerous complex organizational and financial challenges.



Booth used his vast expertise to develop annual execution plans to deliver over $3 billion annually for the Navy, Army, Air Force, and Marine Corps throughout the National Capital Region. He masterfully led the transition from the Navy Working Capital Fund to the General Fund in Fiscal Year 2020 and was indispensable in assisting the Financial Management Support Line through numerous system changes in Fiscal Year 2020 and Fiscal Year 2021.



During the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic, he developed human resource and management policy to safely restore facility operations at eight sites throughout the Naval District Region. His unrelenting focus on building and developing a high performing workforce assured that vacancies, attrition, and hiring lead times were reduced, and he expertly balanced staffing in a constrained fiscal environment.



Booth acknowledged the hard work and support received from the business directorate supervisors and the entire BD team.



“Over the past several years, we have been able to stabilize our team and it has made a tremendous impact on the support we provide to our field offices and supported commands,” said Booth. “We have real professionals who make a difference. I’ll accept this award on their behalf, because it couldn’t have happened without their support over the years.”



Booth has been a civil servant for 34 years and three command name changes; NAVFAC Chesapeake Division in February 1988, Engineering Facilities Activities Chesapeake and NAVFAC Washington. During this timeframe, he has acquired a diverse background by obtaining a wide variety of experience in many of NAVFAC's business lines, products and services.



The Olyphant, Penn. native was promoted and selected as the first civilian NAVFAC Washington Public Works Business Line Coordinator in June 2006. In December 2012, he was selected into his current position as business director and senior civilian.



Booth has a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from The Pennsylvania State University. He is professionally registered in the Commonwealth of Virginia and is a member of the Defense Acquisition Corps. He was awarded his first Meritorious Civilian Service Award in 2009.