    Fact Sheet: U.S. Army North COVID-19 Hospital Support Beginning August 2021

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Story by Col. Martin O'Donnell 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    This fact sheet reflects a joint military operation, which began, August 2021, and is part of the whole-of-government response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Since then, approximately 200 military medical personnel from the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy are working or will soon work alongside civilian healthcare providers in civilian hospitals, helping treat COVID-19 patients in six states (details below).

    U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command, manages on behalf of the combatant command the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 response operation in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services.

    Alabama

    In Alabama, two teams of approximately 20 military medical personnel, one from the U.S. Air Force and one from the U.S. Navy, are supporting the state at two hospitals in two cities:

    • Southeast Health in Dothan, which began Aug. 29
    • Dale Medical Center in Ozark, which began Sep. 8

    Arkansas

    In Arkansas, one team of approximately 20 military medical personnel from the U.S. Army is supporting the state at one hospital in one city:

    • University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, which began Sep. 10

    Idaho

    In Idaho, one team of approximately 20 military medical personnel from the U.S. Army is supporting the state at one hospital in one city:

    • Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene, which began Sep. 7

    Louisiana

    In Louisiana, three teams of 20 military medical personnel, two from the U.S. Air Force and one the U.S. Navy, are supporting the state at three hospitals in three cities:

    • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette, which began Aug. 20
    • Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, which began Aug. 26
    • Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, which began Aug. 30

    Mississippi

    In Mississippi, two teams of approximately 20 military medical personnel, one from the U.S. Army and one from the U.S. Air Force, are supporting the state at two hospitals in two cities:

    • University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, which began Aug. 23
    • North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo in Tupelo, which began Aug. 27

    Tennessee

    In Tennessee, one team of approximately 20 military medical personnel from the U.S. Army will support the state at one hospital in one city:

    • The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, which will begin Sep. 25

    For additional information, contact ARNORTH Public Affairs at usarmy.jbsa.arnorth.mbx.pao@mail.mil or 210-428-9835; for photos or videos visit: www.dvidshub.net/unit/DSFC19.

