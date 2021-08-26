Artificial Intelligence-Based Battle Management Training Rolled Out

Photo By Maj. Kimberly Burke | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alyssa Wier, weapons director assigned to the 176th Air...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Kimberly Burke | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alyssa Wier, weapons director assigned to the 176th Air Defense Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard tests the new Battle Management Training NEXT system at the Western Air Defense Sector Aug. 26, 2021, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. BMTN was developed in partnership with Vectrona, Breakaway Games and Sentrana to provide a host of first-ever combined artificial intelligence, machine learning, biometric, and natural language processing capabilities consolidated into one training system. This video game like system provides command and control battle management operators sustained, high quality, and low cost training repetitions. The standard BMTN Workstation Kit is comprised of a laptop, headset, mouse, footswitch, and eye tracking panel. The software includes AI Service, Cloud Service and Gaming Engine. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Kimberly D. Burke) see less | View Image Page

The Western Air Defense Sector rolled out a cutting edge video game like training system, Aug. 26-27, 2021, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The system, called Battle Management Training NEXT (BMTN), provides command and control battle management operators sustained, high quality, low cost training repetitions.



“BMTN was developed in partnership with Vectrona, Breakaway Games and Sentrana to provide a host of first-ever combined artificial intelligence, machine learning, biometric, and natural language processing capabilities consolidated into one command and control training system,” explained Lt. Col. Kip Trausch, Western Air Defense Sector chief innovation officer. “BMTN will be the fulcrum for the Battle Control Center to break the negative training feedback loop and enable consistent and meaningful wartime preparation.”



BMTN, which was also rolled-out to the Air National Guard Battle Control Center enterprise, solves the negative feedback loop generated from an ever-present and high operations tempo coupled with training that can only be conducted internally that results in a lack of time, instructor, and system resources to conduct comprehensive wartime readiness on pace with friendly capability and enemy threat evolution.



“BMTN is a direct tactical-level answer to CSAF Brown’s Accelerate Change or Lose and systems like this have the flexibility baked in to allow headquarters, commanders, and end-users to create the latest training content to drive familiarity, proficiency, and, potentially for the first time, fluency," Trausch said. "Partnered with emerging and future AI/ML-based system's ability to predict trends and needs, BMTN is well positioned to provide ever-current and anticipated operator training."



BMTN’s purpose is to:



• Teach core and advanced skills via artificially intelligent tutor

• Interact through natural language processing

• Adjust scenarios based on student need and skill through machine learning and AI

• Enable access and repetition to current and emerging threat tactics and capability training needs

• Allow for both single-user, to include replicating team members, and future networked training

• Collate individual/crew/unit metrics to augment instructional intervention and paradigms

• Conduct post event debrief in accordance with the latest tactical directives

• Employ biometrics to support learning retention and amplify debriefing lessons learned



BMTN will be produced via open mission systems/universal C2 interface (OMS/UCI) code standards enabling an open application program interface. API standards enable unlimited growth and adaptation of new modelling and simulation capabilities as friendly and enemy threats and capabilities evolve.



In the end, BMTN provides a simple, low-cost, extremely effective training solution keeping operators up-to-date and prepared for enemy advancements.