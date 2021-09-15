PRANG Spotlight - Master Sgt. Dennis Martinez, 156th Operations Group / Host Nation Rider

Master Sgt. Dennis Martinez, an airborne mission systems specialist with the 156th Operations Group, Host Nation Rider program, stands out as the first Puerto Rico Air National Guard Airman to achieve full mission readiness as a qualified AMSS.



The HNR program is a new mission set within the PRANG, focused on supporting U.S. Southern Command counterdrug operations by working with partner nations.



During his time with HNR, Martinez has already accumulated 54 flight hours of surveillance and reconnaissance.



“It’s been a great experience to be the first fully qualified AMSS in the PRANG,” said Martinez. “It feels really good to mark that history of the program we’re building here in Puerto Rico.”



Martinez has been an aviator with an exceptional track record throughout his 11-year career with the 156th Wing. He started as a flight engineer on the C-130 aircraft and later became an instructor.



He supported missions in multiple locations and even deployed and flew to various parts of the area of responsibility. When given the opportunity to keep flying during the 156th Wing’s conversion, he chose to do so.



“My favorite aspect of being an AMSS is that I can continue to fly and also represent the PRANG in the Southcom AOR alongside our partner nations,” said Martinez.



Martinez’s passion for flying also translates into his civilian life, as he acquired his private pilot license in 2008 and has approximately 200 flight hours.



His motivation to grow and develop himself and others continues, while proudly representing the 156th Wing and the U.S. Air Force.



“Without a doubt, Master Sgt. Martinez will be a key senior enlisted leader within the HNR program,” said Chief Master Sgt. Alberto Torres, the 156th OG, HNR career enlisted manager. “He definitely has the caliber to contribute to the junior ranking force, by mentoring and motivating them to become the best they can become.”

