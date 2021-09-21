IWTC San Diego Training Site Hawaii Transitions Courses, Amplifies Joint Warfighter Training

By Information Systems Technician (Submarines) 1st Class Walter McKinney, Information Warfare Training Command San Diego Training Site Hawaii



PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – After 15 years of offering Chinese Mandarin and Korean Apprentice Cryptologic Language Program (ACLP) courses for cryptologic technician (interpretive), or CTIs, Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego Training Site Hawaii graduated their last ACLP class Friday, Sept. 17.



ACLP has been offered as a six-to-eight-week course at IWTC San Diego Training Site Hawaii and three other Navy learning sites since 2005 in order to provide a more focused and up-to-date training environment than what was offered with the joint Apprentice Cryptologic Language Analyst (ACLA) courses at the time.



One instructor remarked, “Long classes with smaller throughput gave us the opportunity to get to know how individual students learn and let us, as instructors, develop our ability to teach in a manner that best benefited each class. Students also got to know us, and recognized our sincere passion for our mission, our rating, and the Navy. We pride ourselves in going beyond what is expected of us and teaching Junior Sailors how to be passionate about what we do. Our ACLP instructors have been consistently lauded for their enthusiasm and expertise in diverse mission sets.”



A review of ACLP courses, ACLA courses, and fleet requirements resulted in the decision for the Navy to rejoin the ACLA courses at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, which hosts the full spectrum of ACLA courses for the Army, Air Force, and Marine Corps. ACLA courses at Goodfellow provides future students with access to a broader range of experience from the other services and eliminates the delay between the Defense Language Institute (DLI) and Sailors reporting to their first operational assignment.



Prospective CTIs have to pass a Defense Language Aptitude Battery (DLAB) test and then complete over a year of language training at DLI before attending ACLP or ACLA. Graduates will be able to perform at the apprentice cryptologic analyst level and will be utilized in shore positions, afloat, and on airborne platforms in Navy, Joint, and national work roles.



“Besides sharing our technical experience with the students, it was definitely an honor to have the chance during this tour to welcome our newest members into our family and pass on both the importance of our mission and our heritage as Korean Linguists,” remarked another instructor.



As part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), IWTC San Diego and its four training sites not only service the fleet, but provides information warfare training across all the Department of Defense’s uniformed services.



IWTC San Diego morally, mentally and physically develops these future leaders of character and competence - imbuing them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to serve as Information Warfare professionals worthy of our nation’s special trust and confidence.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains approximately 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 05:52 Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US