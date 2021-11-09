The 140th ADSS 67-year mission comes to an end in the PRANG

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force. Brig. Gen. Travis Acheson, the assistant adjutant general-air, Puerto...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force. Brig. Gen. Travis Acheson, the assistant adjutant general-air, Puerto Rico National Guard, presents his coin for excellence to Maj. Duvalier Hernandez, the 140th Air Defense Support Squadron commander, during the 140th ADSS 67th Anniversary and Inactivation Ceremony held at the Punta Salinas Air Guard Station, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, Sept. 11, 2021. The 140th ADSS mission was to deliver uninterrupted and reliable Caribbean radar data to the National Airspace Systems Defense Program, Eastern Air Defense Sector, Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Aviation Administration to ensure safe and secure airspace. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Josué Rivera) see less | View Image Page

The 140th Air Defense Support Squadron was officially put into inactive status during a ceremony on Sept. 11, 2021, at the Punta Salinas Air Guard Station.



The 140th ADSS mission was to deliver uninterrupted and reliable Caribbean radar data to the National Airspace Systems Defense Program, Eastern Air Defense Sector, Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Aviation Administration to ensure safe and secure airspace.



“Even though the 140th ADSS is being inactivated, the actions and performances of those who served here will forever live on,” remarked Brig. Gen. Travis Acheson, the assistant adjutant general – air, Puerto Rico National Guard. “Its legacy will continue in the upcoming missions and with members of the 156th; they will assume the responsibility with pride, selfless service, commitment and devotion to duty.”



The 140th ADSS was federally recognized in 1954 and has supported a multitude of efforts in its 67-year legacy. The squadron supported U.S. Southern Command and U.S. Northern Command missions, counterdrug missions, and the FAA. The 140th ADSS was crucial in the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria, by providing critical radar coverage over the skies of the Caribbean basin to support airlift operations.



“Throughout our history, the squadron has provided a considerable amount of support for our nation and Puerto Rico, providing the support and capability needed for national defense,” said Col. Pete Boone, the 156th Wing commander.



The unit provided radar data of the Puerto Rico airspace to the Joint Interagency Task Force South, supporting their mission of counter illicit trafficking operations. Punta Salinas Air Guard Station also served as the hub to receive radar data feeds from the Caribbean and South America. Punta Salinas radar communications equipment supported the mission downrange with 140th ADSS members providing secondary technical support.



Punta Salinas will be the new home of the 156th Operations Group, to include Combat Communications & Host Nation Rider.



“Thanks to all the members of the 140th Air Defense Support Squadron past and present that supported the unit throughout our 67 years of history,” said Maj. Duvalier Hernandez Tua, the 140th ADSS commander. “It was an ultimate pleasure to command such an illustrious unit, I will forever be grateful for all the memories. Hats off team, protect the skies.”