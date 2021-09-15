U.S. and U.K. Armies have a common focus - People

British Army Lt Gen. Sir Christopher Tickell, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, visited the Army War College Aug. 25 for the 75th annual Kermit Roosevelt Lecture.





Tickell discussed the British Army vision of developing 21st century workforce, providing global influence and cross domain integration with partners and allies.



He went on to talk about the management of Russia and the rising geo-political power of China and their ever expanding influence forcing direct competition for influence.



“Our relationship between our two armies is unique -- a testament in itself to our Anglo-American alliance.



“We have as much in common as we ever did,” said Lt. Gen. Tickell.“But what we also now have is a strikingly similar vision of what the future will demand from our armies.



“We must never forget the importance of human relationships and the necessity for allies and partners. In this complex, unstable, multi-faceted world we need to work together than ever before,” he said.



The theme of the presentation was not lost on the students of the Army War College.



“A major component of Gen. Tickell’s presentation was a reflection on the unique nature of the U.S.-U.K. alliance,” said Army student Col. Ian Lauer.“He addressed security force assistance, talent management and promotions, and preparing for a future amid diminishing budgets all as common problems.



“I appreciated his comments on the utility of developing the future military capabilities and an acknowledgment of risk.



“He highlighted the human element as crucial to implementing new technological capabilities particularly in connection with decision-making and judgment,” said Lauer.



The Kermit Roosevelt U.S. and U.K. exchange lectures series was established in 1947 to foster a better understanding and closer relationship between military forces of the United States and the United Kingdom.

