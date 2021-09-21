Cyber Snapshot: Sgt. Martin Clayton

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Martin Clayton is a Signals Intelligence Analyst (MOS 35N) with the 743rd...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Martin Clayton is a Signals Intelligence Analyst (MOS 35N) with the 743rd Military Intelligence Battalion. (U.S. Army photo) see less | View Image Page

Hometown: Longmeadow, Mass.

Unit: 743rd Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion, 704th MI Brigade

Military Occupational Specialty: Signals Intelligence Analyst (MOS 35N)

Duty title: Unmanned Systems SIGINT Exploitation team (USSET) Military Lead



QUICK SKETCH:

-- Earned the title of U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) Best Warrior Soldier of the Year for 2021

-- Has completed 70 credits toward his bachelor’s degree in Accounting at the University of Phoenix

-- Earned a place on the Commandant’s List in his Basic Leadership Course class



ON WHAT HE LIKES ABOUT BEING PART OF THE ARMY CYBER TEAM:

What I like about being part of the Army Cyber team is a that you never run out of things to learn. There is always more knowledge to grasp, and more skills to gain.



ON WHAT UNIQUE CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES HE FEELS AN ARMY CYBER CAREER OFFERS:

A career in Army Cyber means that you will come across new challenges almost every day. These challenges teach you how to adapt and think critically and really keep you on your toes.



ON WHAT HE WOULD SAY TO SOMEONE WHO IS CONSIDERING FOLLOWING HIS CAREER PATH THE ARMY:

I would say to take in all the information that they can. Having a wide knowledge base will take you very far in this line of work.



ON WHAT HE FEELS HIS CAREER PATH OFFERS THAT OTHER CAREER PATHS DON’T:

A major advantage is that you make a lot of connections with all branches of the military and also civilians and contractors who all have a ton of knowledge and advice to share. And you are able to obtain a Top Secret clearance that will help you get challenging, fulfilling jobs in the Army and good-paying jobs if you decide to get out.



-----



ABOUT US: U.S. Army Cyber Command integrates and conducts cyberspace operations, electromagnetic warfare, and information operations, ensuring decision dominance and freedom of action for friendly forces in and through the cyber domain and the information dimension, while denying the same to our adversaries.



Interested in the challenge of joining the Army Cyber team? Check out military and civilian cyber career and employment opportunities by clicking on the "Careers" tab at ww.arcyber.army.mil