CFC-Overseas virtually kicks off at USAG Bavaria

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — The 2021 Combined Federal Campaign-Overseas virtually kicked off on Monday, Sept. 20. This marks the 60th anniversary of charitable giving by the federal community.



U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria federal employees and service members can support a multitude of charities they care about until Jan. 15, 2022. Pledges made during the campaign season will support eligible, non-profit organizations that provide health and human service benefits throughout the world.



“This past year has been full of challenges and unforeseen events,” said USAG Bavaria’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company Commander Capt. Kirsten Rutledge. “If you are like us, you have felt helpless watching people lose their jobs, homes and even lives on the news. The CFC-Overseas is an amazing program that lets federal employees choose which charities to donate to. They are all vetted, provide incredible support internationally, and this is a way that you can help.”



This year’s CFC theme is “You can be the face of change!”



“Through the CFC, we are able to see where our money is going and know that our contributions are actually making a difference,” said 1st Sgt. Randy Taylor with USAG Bavaria’s HHC. “Check out the CFC’s list of charities, and please consider donating to a cause you believe in!”



All donors will receive a 2021 CFC anniversary magnet, and donors pledging $150 or more will receive a 60th Anniversary CFC Challenge Coin — while supplies lasts.



If eligible community members require assistance with CFC-Overseas, they are encouraged to reach out to their individual unit and organizational leads. Together, Rutledge and Taylor are the representatives for federal employees of USAG Bavaria and Soldiers of HHC. They can be contacted at DSN 314-526-7007 and DSN 314-526-7002. Alternatively, refer to the CFC-Overseas FAQ List.



What is the history of Combined Federal Campaign?



The CFC was established by former President John F. Kennedy in 1961. The CFC is one of the most successful workplace giving campaigns in the world. And since its inception, over $8.5 billion has been raised for charitable organizations. In 2020 alone, the CFC raised nearly $83.6 million.



Who can give?



Members of the federal community can donate, including: Department of Defense civilians, active duty service members, USPS personnel, other federal employees and federal retirees.



Editor’s Note: To ensure the contributor’s office/unit receives credit for the pledge, make sure that contributor profiles are updated to match the associated Department/Agency/Office. For more information, visit https://cfcoverseas.givecfc.org/.

