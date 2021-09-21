Expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Choctaw County (T-EPF 2) arrived in Beirut, Lebanon, Sept. 20, to participate in U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s (NAVCENT) first-ever Central Partnership Station (CPS) mission.



The CPS mission in Lebanon is designed to build partner capacity through subject-matter-expert exchanges, enhancing interoperability and the military-to-military relationship between the U.S. Navy and Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF).



“This is a new opportunity for the U.S. Navy to work with our Lebanese counterparts,” said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of NAVCENT, U.S. 5th Fleet, and Combined Maritime Forces. “We are ushering in a new era of strengthening and expanding capacity building across the region.”



The mission includes a series of subject-matter-expert exchanges between LAF and NAVCENT personnel on mine countermeasures, disaster response, public health and construction capabilities.



U.S. forces working alongside their LAF counterparts include the Choctaw County, explosive ordnance disposal technicians and Navy divers, a medical and health engagement team and a Seabee construction battalion. Seabees are constructing a maritime security support facility with LAF engineers.



The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses nearly 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The region is comprised of 21 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab-al-Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 01:41 Story ID: 405659 Location: BEIRUT, LB Web Views: 127 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Choctaw County Arrives in Lebanon for First-Ever Central Partnership Station, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.