Marine Corps Base Hawaii celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Celebrated Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Hispanic Heritage Month highlights the influence of Hispanic heritage on American culture. Sept. 15 marks the initiation of this observance period due to the date’s significance as the independence day for various Hispanic countries.



Different cultures celebrate their independence day in numerous ways, from enjoying their favorite foods, to spending time with close friends and family.



“For the most part, our culture doesn’t celebrate with big parties like Americans do for their Independence Day,” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Daniel Mora, the Provost Marshal for Marine Corps Base Hawaii.



Instead, many Hispanic cultures hold family gatherings, which bring everyone together to enjoy quality time with the people they love the most.



“Each time I went back to Ecuador it gave me a chance to see that culture of a tight knit community,” said Mora. “I only lived in Ecuador for eleven months, but going back let me know just how fortunate I was.”



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lesbia Gutierrez, a command support Marine with the Installation Personnel Administration Center aboard MCBH, held a similar sentiment.



“Family is the most important part. Keeping that connection, no matter where we are in the world, helps us stay together,” she said. “At my first duty station everybody was different, yet we all became one big family.”



The Marine Corps is a melting pot of different cultures, which allows for everyone to be accepted.



“It’s not hard to meet someone like myself, an Afro-Latino, in the Marine Corps and that’s when I realized that we’re all one big family,” said Gutierrez.



The family-centered lifestyle keeps traditional family gatherings in the Hispanic culture alive, which are passed down through generations.



“I’m proud of being Hispanic, and I think it’s very important for us to remember where our roots came from,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jose Romero, the Headquarters Battalion Sergeant Major. “Becoming a United States Marine gave me a better understanding and appreciation of what it really is to enjoy our freedoms.”



The Marine Corps is committed to living the values we defend and treating everyone with dignity and respect. As such, the Marine Corps takes pride in promoting a professional environment free from personal, social, or institutional barriers that prevent Marines from reaching their full potential. By respecting each Marine and celebrating their diverse heritage, we become a stronger and more unified force.

