Touchdowns and Pushups: K-State hosts Fort Riley Day

Photo By Sgt. Dahnyce Baucom | The 1st Infantry Division band joined the Kansas State University Marching Band during...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Dahnyce Baucom | The 1st Infantry Division band joined the Kansas State University Marching Band during their halftime show as part of the KSU Fort Riley Day, September 18, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas. KSU’s annual Fort Riley Day honors the military for their service and ties to the community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Catherine Bravo, 19th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Kickoff began at 1:00 p.m. as Kansas State University squared up against the University of Nevada, Reno on September 18, 2021 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The day wasn’t a traditional football game day, it was a day for celebrating the long-standing partnership between K-State and the Fort Riley military community.



Kansas State University’s Fort Riley Day is an annual event that celebrates K-State’s connection to Fort Riley military base and also honors Soldiers serving at home and overseas.



“I think it’s one of the greatest events that really highlights the military and the partnership that we have with K-State and how much the community really appreciates both of these organizations. This is my 4th time planning this event and it just keeps getting better every year,” said Maj. Jason Cady, 1st Infantry Division.



Local sponsors provided hundreds of free tickets for Fort Riley Soldiers and their Families.



The day began with Soldiers displaying military equipment outside the stadium as well as attending a free tailgate.



Before the start of the football game, K-State’s school mascot, Willie the Wildcat was promoted to the rank of staff sergeant by Command Sgt. Maj. Harris. Immediately following, the 1st Inf. Div. Commanding General Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Harris led the Wildcats out of the tunnel and onto the field.



“This is the biggest one by attendance by Fort Riley Soldiers,” said Lt. Col. (R) Dr. Arthur DeGroat, Director of Veterans and military affairs, K-State. “It’s a great thing. You can’t be a part of and enjoy Flint Hills in this community if you’re not a part of K-State athletics. So we are happy to host all our Soldiers from the Big Red One for today’s game.”



Not only were Soldiers and families in the stands to support the team, there were Soldiers on the field to motivate them as well. Every time K-State scored, Soldiers performed pushups in the end zone.



In the end, K-State came out victorious, beating Nevada with a score of 38 to 17.



“Fort Riley looks forward to the continued partnership with K-State in the years to come,” said Cady.