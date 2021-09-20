Yuma Proving Ground Soldier spotlight

Photo By Ana Henderson | Sgt. Justin Nuebert is currently serving as the Religious Affairs Non-Commissioned...... read more read more Photo By Ana Henderson | Sgt. Justin Nuebert is currently serving as the Religious Affairs Non-Commissioned Officer at the Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Chapel. He’s one of two members on the Chapel staff who assist Chaplain Maj. Jeffrey Crispin with providing support to Soldiers, their family and the YPG community. see less | View Image Page

Sgt. Justin Neubert is currently serving as the Religious Affairs Non-Commissioned Officer at the Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Chapel. He’s one of two members on the Chapel staff who assist Chaplain (Maj.) Jeffrey Crispin with providing support to Soldiers, their family and the YPG community.



Neubert is originally from Toledo, Ohio and has been serving in the Army nearly seven years.



He’s been married for just over seven years and has four, as he describes “amazing children” ranging in age from six years to five months old.



Outside of work he’s studying to earn his associates degree in criminal justice and enjoys fishing, woodworking, and playing board games with his family. He’s also working on becoming a youth sports coach at YPG.