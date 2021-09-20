White Currahee secures village during realistic training at Fort Polk

Photo By Spc. Jordy Harris | 2-506 Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Jordy Harris | 2-506 Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers secure a small town from enemy combatants at Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, LA. In the 101st we are shifting back into training for large-scale combat operations, this type of training at JRTC is essential to how the 101st maintains its readiness to win any future fight when called upon to defend the nation. Photos by: Spc. Jordy Harris, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Office see less | View Image Page

Soldiers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell began a two-week training rotation Sept. 18 at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana.



The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) provides the nation an unmatched expeditionary Air Assault capability to conduct forcible entry and other worldwide unified land operations in support of combatant commanders. Trained, disciplined, fit, cohesive, and ready to win the future fight are the division's watchwords. Paramount to the division's readiness are routine rotations to the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana to validate training.



The Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) focuses on improving unit readiness by providing realistic, stressful, joint and combined arms training.



During the first major test of the training rotation, Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, White Currahee, secured a mock town and subdued "enemy combatants" who were inciting protests and distributing anti-American propaganda to the citizens.



In the training exercise, White Currahee secured the town and evacuated the local citizens. Soldiers set up roadblocks and checkpoints to control the flow of people into and out of the town. They conducted area security and patrolled the town’s perimeter.



They worked alongside the notional town’s local law enforcement to secure the arrest of several members of enemy militia groups.



“I think the Battalion is doing absolutely outstanding,” said the Commander, 2-506 Infantry Battalion, Lt. Col. Dale Marrou, “They’ve responded well, and we have been given some challenges.”



This training scenario began after a battalion movement that started the day prior and continued through the night.



“They have been walking all day and made a really well-executed and timely clearance of the village. Now that we have completed that, we have a few more areas we want to clear out,” said Marrou.



Despite facing difficult weather conditions such as heavy rain, heat, and dense fog, not uncommon to Fort Polk this time of year, the unit’s leadership continues to be inspired by the effort the Soldiers put forth.



“The Soldiers are motivated, and they are performing absolutely outstanding, and I love what I am seeing here,” said Marrou. “Now that the Soldiers have accomplished that [mission], they are going on to other missions to further disperse the militia threats in the local area.”



For White Currahee and the rest of the Rakkasan brigade combat team, the training experience JRTC provides is invaluable to ensuring their Soldiers and their units are prepared for the rigors of combat.



“In the 101st we are shifting back into training for large-scale combat operations, this type of training is essential to how the 101st maintains its readiness to win any future fight when called upon,” said Marrou.



With every patrol, and every neutralized “enemy combatant”, the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Abn. Div. is one step closer to winning the future fight.