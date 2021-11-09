Heavy Metal Can Help When Remembering 9/11

Courtesy Photo | Chief Personnel Specialist Aaron D. Street and his band, ‘Godhammered,’ ...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Chief Personnel Specialist Aaron D. Street and his band, ‘Godhammered,’ celebrated all the heroes of 9/11 when they at the 'Heroes of Flight 93' concert at the Brick-By-Brick venue in San Diego, California, All the the money collected went to the charity, Firefighter Aid. see less | View Image Page

September 11, 2001, is a seminal date for many people across the United States and around the world too. Many can remember where they were and what they were doing when they first heard the Twin Towers were attacked.



For some there is even a more personal connection with the date because they lost a family member, a friend or someone they knew in either New York City, the Pentagon, or in the field in Somerset County near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.



For Chief Personnel Specialist Aaron D. Street, his close friend, Greg Keiling, remembers, Deora F. Bodley, as one of the 40 passengers and crew onboard the 757 when it was highjacked by four members of Al-Qaeda. The youngest passenger on the jet, Bodley, a resident of San Diego, California, was returning to Santa Clara University for her junior year after visiting friends in New Jersey.



“Keiling was working at a Tower Records in Virginia when he heard what happened to (United Airlines) Flight 93,” said Street. “He tries to live up to the example she set every day.”



One way which Keiling (GDOGG) keeps Bodley’s memory alive is through music. He has organized benefit concerts for the ‘Heroes of Flight 93’ since 2007.



This year Street and his band, ‘Godhammered,’ will be celebrating all the heroes of 9/11 by performing at the Brick-By-Brick venue in San Diego, where the money collected will go to the charity, Firefighter Aid.



Street, the Navy Liaison Office Leading Chief Petty Officer at the Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) in San Diego, has been playing guitar for more than 23 years and has been performing in one band or another since 2001.



“I officially joined the band (Godhammered) in 2017, but the band has been performing their version of heavy metal at these fundraising events since 2015,” said Street.



From San Antonio, Texas, Street has served in the Navy for 17 years.



“After I graduated from college, I found I needed some structure in my life,” said Street. “I found that structure in the Navy and it has paid for all of my education since. I completed my master’s degree in Human Resources Management at National University in 2020 and the Navy paid for it 100%.”



The Navy has given Street and his family a quality of life which he feels he could not have gotten in the civilian workforce. The Navy also allowed him the opportunity to lead Sailors which he feels is very rewarding, especially when they gain rank. He takes great pride in helping those he comes in contact with.



“As a classifier at MEPS, I work to make sure each applicant or recruit gets the necessary guidance to resolve any issues they may have because each person has their own unique set of circumstances,” said Street. “I find recruiting to be crucial to fleet replenishment and at times it can be stressful.”



Street says that playing guitar in ‘Godhammered’ has been a great way to alleviate the stress of the day.



“In my band, I play lead guitar and also an additional vocalist,” said Street. “I am fortunate to be able play in a metal band and also be in the Navy. The Navy has allowed me to accomplish every goal I have set my mind to achieve and I love showing people that I am in the Navy.”



Supporting for charities is great, but Street also feels honored to perform for those who may not have any memory of September 11, 2001.



“A lot of the applicants who arrive at MEPS today were not even alive in 2001,” said Street. “I am glad I can contribute to the Firefighter Aid fundraising efforts and can do my part to honor the memory of those who gave their lives to save others, the heroes of 9/11.”



Renamed in December 2020, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Southwest encompasses 210,000 square miles covering Arizona, Nevada and Southern California. Headquartered at Naval Base Point Loma, NTAG Southwest has three Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOC Fleet City, TAOC Surf City and TAOC Paradise City) managing 43 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations in the tri-state region and employs more than 300 recruiters, support personnel and civilians.



For more news from NTAG Southwest, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NRD-SanDiego or https://www.cnrc.navy.mil/pages-nrd/sandiego/default.html. Also you can follow the command on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ntagsw), Twitter (@NRD_SanDiego) and Instagram (@ntagsw).