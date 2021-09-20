PD SAI procures 7 ELINT sensors

The Project Director Sensors-Aerial Intelligence (PD SAI) successfully completed the procurement of seven new SS-4000 sensors in early August following a contract with the Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC).



The SS-4000 sensor prosecutes electronic intelligence (ELINT) emitters and can detect non-communications signals, typically radar signals. This enables collection and exploitation of ground-based emitters by Army Soldiers. This newly acquired information is then proved to Army leadership for action.



The new SS-4000 sensor is replacing the legacy Guardrail Common Sensor (GRCS) ELINT Advanced Quicklook (AQL) system which the Army has been using on aircraft for the past 35 years. While the AQL was a conventional radar collector, its modern replacement is capable of collecting conventional and low probability of intercept (LPI) signals.

As the Army pivots to newer technology and different threat bases emerge, the AQL needed to be replaced with a new system that is more agile and can go after modern threats.



Compared to the AQL ELINT system, the SS-4000 payload can detect and produce actionable intelligence for ELINT emitters of interest with better accuracy. With a significantly larger instantaneous bandwidth, the new system can scan the environment at a much higher rate, increasing the probability to detect and intercept signals from adversaries.



Since being delivered, two of the SS-4000 sensors have been installed onto GRCS system aircraft and one has been installed on an Aerial Reconnaissance and Targeting Exploitation Multi-Mission Intelligence System (Artemis) aircraft.



"Artemis is the Army’s first attempt at a high altitude jet," said Eric Hughes, Deputy Product Manager for Medium Altitude Reconnaissance & Surveillance System (PM MARSS). "The addition of the new SS-4000 sensor to the HADES sensor suite will allow us to see how the sensor performs at higher speeds and higher altitudes. So far, everything is performing well."



PD SAI will continue working with SNC to integrate the four remaining SS-4000 sensors onto four additional GRCS aircraft. Modification on the next two aircraft is expected to begin in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.



PD SAI has procured three additional SS-4000 sensors with planned delivery by July 2023.

