1st Infantry Division commanding general recognizes EOD, CBRN military volunteers

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II (left), the commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division, presents the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal to 24 Soldiers from 79th Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) and 172nd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Company on Fort Riley, Sept. 1. The EOD and CBRN Soldiers were recognized for more than 4,000 hours of volunteer time, both on and off Fort Riley, Kansas. Courtesy photo.

FORT RILEY, Kansas – U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear specialists were recognized for more than 4,000 hours of volunteer time, both on and off Fort Riley, Kansas.



Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II, the commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division, presented the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal to 24 Soldiers from 79th Ordnance Battalion (EOD) and 172nd CBRN Company on Fort Riley, Sept. 1.



The Soldiers who earned the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service medal from the 79th EOD Battalion “Talons” were:



Capt. Matthew P. Bonn from Fargo, North Dakota

Sgt. 1st Class William Z. Morrison from Los Angeles

Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Colvin from Paddock Lake, Wisconsin

Sgt. Neco Long from Forrest City, Arkansas



The medal earners from the 172nd CBRN Company (Hazard Response) “Gladiators” were:



Capt. Chase B. D’Amato from Coral Springs, Florida

First Sgt. David M. Lawrence from Ridgecrest, California

Sgt. 1st Class James R. Havel from Houston

Sgt. 1st Class John S. Concepcion II from Stoutland, Missouri

Staff Sgt. Diego A. Moreno from Medellin, Columbia

Staff Sgt. Christopher J. Sanchez from Las Vegas

Sgt. Angel Echevarria from Chicago

Sgt. Sharon A. Flower from Winston Salem, North Carolina

Sgt. Justin M. Gonzales from Colton, California

Sgt. Piotr K. Maslyk from Przemysl, Poland

Sgt. Kyle P. Murphy from Prescott Valley, Arizona

Sgt. Digna R. Rios from New York City

Spc. Edward R. Brown Jr. from Spotsylvania, Virginia

Spc. Jahmil M. Foster from Cedar Park, Texas

Spc. Cody R. Stipe from Charlottesville, Virginia

Spc. Deacon W. Thomason from Indianapolis

Pfc. Ismauris A. Lluberes from Freeland, Pennsylvania

Pfc. Logan D. Lucas from Huntington, West Virginia

Pfc. Tim N. Obalade from Lagos, Nigeria

Pvt. Jonathan J. Spencer from Tulsa, Oklahoma



Capt. Chase B. Amato, the commander of the 172nd CBRN Company, said the Soldiers received the medals for many different volunteer efforts.



“We have Soldiers who have volunteered to read stories and poems to Gold Star children, to clean gravestones at Veterans Cemeteries and to coach youth sports and mentor Boy Scouts,” said D’Amato.



In addition to supporting USO Kansas, D’Amato said Soldiers volunteered on weekends to assist the Designated Driver program as dispatchers and drivers to make sure their fellow Soldiers made it home safely.



Both formations are stationed on Fort Riley, which is home to the “Big Red One” Soldiers from the storied 1st Infantry Division.



The 79th EOD Battalion is part of the 71st EOD Group and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command. The 192nd CBRN Company (Hazard Response) is part of the 2nd CBRN Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade, 20th CBRNE Command.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, 20th CBRNE Command has EOD and CBRN Soldiers stationed on 19 bases and 16 states who deploy around the world to confront and defeat CBRN and explosive threats.



Through their volunteer efforts, D’Amato said the EOD and CBRN Soldiers have had an “unparalleled impact” on the community.



“It shows the level of pride that we have in the Fort Riley community,” said D’Amato, an Operation Inherent Resolve veteran who also served in South Korea. “Our Soldiers understand the Army Values and above all else they live these values and continuously strive to improve themselves, their organization and the community.”