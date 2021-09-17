2021 17th TRW Sports Day

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

The 17th Training Wing celebrated the Air Force’s birthday with its annual Wing Sports Day at the Mathis Fitness Center, Sept. 17.



The day began with opening remarks by Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th TRW commander, followed by an Air Force birthday-themed 5K run at the flight line.



“We recognize and honor this day, reflect on our accomplishments, and the sacrifices of those who came before us in securing our nation’s freedoms,” said Reilman.



The 17th TRW gathered later at the football field for a wing-wide formation and then participated in individual sports, and the Raider Race.



The Violence Prevention office and the Air Force Ball organized the Raider Race. It consisted of a scavenger hunt stretching across the base with 11 locations and over 36 challenges including puzzles and teamwork exercises.



Members from squadrons formed teams to participate in multiple sports events including: racquetball, tennis, kickball, basketball, cornhole, volleyball, and dodgeball. As teams won, they continued playing until they lost or reached the championship round.



Winning teams were racked and stacked using a point system for each event. The top three teams with the most points participated in a tug-of-war tournament to decide the winner of the Wing Sports Day.



Congratulations to the 17th Communications Squadron for winning first place on Wing Sports Day!!

