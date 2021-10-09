Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Charles E. Powell Event Center

    Col. Charles E. Powell Event Center

    Family members of U.S. Air Force Retired Col. Charles E. Powell and JoAnne Powell

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
    The 17th Training Wing and members of the San Angelo community held a ceremony to celebrate the renaming of the Powell Event Center, on Sept. 10.

    The renaming was a dedication to honor U.S. Air Force Retired Col. Charles E. Powell, a previous commander of the 3480th Technical Training Wing at Goodfellow Air Force Base, who continued to support the community and base even after he retired.

    Along with the dedication of the building, the ballroom in the event center is now renamed the JoAnne Powell Ballroom to honor Charles’ wife. There are now awards, plaques, coins, and certificates on display in the Powell Event Center to honor the impact and dedication of Charles and JoAnne.

    “I wanted to express my deepest gratitude and heartfelt appreciation of this incredible honor that you have bestowed upon both of my parents,” said Theresa Ann McKinney, daughter of Charles and JoAnne Powell. “They are looking down and smiling and saying ‘we don’t deserve that’ but we all know, they do.”

    Charles Powell passed away July 2, 2020 and JoAnne passed away March 25, 2021.

    “It’s not just those that wear the uniform,” said Representative of the 11th District, Texas, Congressman August Pfluger. “It’s all of the community together. And how appropriate it is to be in an event center where the legacy that is honored is one that started after Col. Powell’s military service, with JoAnne working to serve the congressional service and with both of them working together to bring the community together.”

