Grissom ‘emptied the tank’ in preparation for KC-46 site survey

Members of the KC-46 site survey team tour a nose dock at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana on July 28, 2020. The site survey team consisting of members from Air Force Reserve Command and Air Mobility command visited Grissom to tour base facilities and the entire airfield, including its runways and taxiways in order to determine the bases suitability for the KC-46 mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech, Sgt, Josh Weaver)

A KC-46A Pegasus site survey team wrapped up a fact-finding visit to Grissom Friday.



In May Grissom was named one of six bases the Air Force identified as a potential landing spot for the Reserve-led KC-46A operations.



The survey team, consisting of members from Air Force Reserve Command and Air Mobility Command, visited Grissom to tour base facilities and the entire airfield, including its runways and taxiways in order to determine the base’s suitability for the new KC-46 mission.



“We’re looking at the base’s existing infrastructure, and, or any potential modifications or military construction that would be required to meet the facility requirements associated with the KC-46,” said Steven Miner, chief of program execution, AFRC.



Those requirements consist of elements ranging from the size of aircraft hangars to support for first term personnel.



“With this particular bed down there would be an active duty association,” said Miner. “A Regular Air Force squadron would bring their maintainers and flyers to join with the Reserves to be a part of the Total Force Association.”



With the active duty squadron that would accompany the KC-46 mission, the site survey team had to also look ‘outside the gate’ at the local community in order to see if they could support an active component.



“We worked very closely with our local partners and the Miami County Economic Development Authority to provide pivotal information regarding the community that allowed us to put our best foot forward,” said Col. Thom Pemberton, 434th Air Refueling Wing commander. “I think after the survey team left the answer to ‘can the community support an active component’ is absolutely yes.”



All of the hard work and preparation the base and community put towards this site survey did not go unnoticed.



“Grissom emptied the tank in preparation for the KC-46 site survey,” said Miner



Those words are a testament to the professionalism and pride everyone associated with Grissom and this community exhibit.



Should the Air Force decide to base the KC-46 at Grissom, about 75 new Airmen would be assigned here. The Air Force’s final decision is scheduled to be made sometime this Fall.