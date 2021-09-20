NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support welcomes new Deputy Commander, Ships and Submarines

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Pamela Theorgood replaced Capt. David Carnal as NAVSUP WSS deputy commander,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Pamela Theorgood replaced Capt. David Carnal as NAVSUP WSS deputy commander, ships and submarines, on Sept. 17. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.-Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) has a new member on its executive command team.



Capt. Pamela Theorgood replaced Capt. David Carnal as NAVSUP WSS deputy commander, ships and submarines, on Sept. 17.



The deputy commander, ships and submarines, is responsible for managing the maritime supply chain across three directorates: Nuclear Reactors and Supply Chain Management, Surface Operations, and Submarine and Aircraft Carrier Operations. Each directorate supports the fleet by ensuring Sailors receive needed materials and components to repair, replace and update systems on numerous ships and submarines throughout the Navy. Subject matter experts coordinate with industry and mission partners to manage ordering inventory and retiring various systems throughout their lifecycles. Weapon systems they support range from aircraft carriers to dive equipment.



Carnal has temporarily held the position since April 7. He will be moving back to his previous position as the assistant deputy commander for supply chain technology and systems integration at NAVSUP Headquarters. Carnal is proud of the team’s efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Working with the team during these extraordinary times has been a challenge, but this team of professionals have faced these challenges head on to continue to innovate and optimize the Navy’s supply chain to keep our Naval forces mission ready,” he said.



Theorgood’s previous assignment was assistant chief of staff for logistics and ordnance for Commander, Naval Surfaces Forces Pacific in Coronado, California. She also has served as the commander of the Defense Contract Management Agency, Manassas and as the senior supply officer aboard the USS Bataan (LHD 5).



“I am excited for this new opportunity and position,” she said. “I look forward to seeing all the great supply innovations here that help keep our fleet mission readiness high.”



NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil , www.facebook.com/navsupwss and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/navsup-wss/.