Airman Leadership School Class 21-F graduates

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
    Congratulations to Airmen Leadership School Class 21-F, who graduated here, Aug. 19.

    ALS is a four-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.

    Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force. Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.

    Congratulations to the following graduates!

    Goodfellow Air Force Base:

    Senior Airman Jacqueline Flores, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron

    Senior Airman Sean Gardner, 17th Security Forces Squadron

    Senior Airman Rhiannon Mace, 17th Force Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Abbey Rieves, 17th Training Wing

    Senior Airman Rayquan Waterman, 17th Security Forces Squadron

    Senior Airman Daryl White, 17th Security Forces Squadron

    Laughlin Air Force Base:

    Senior Airman Shain Chairez, 47th Security Forces Squadron

    Senior Airman Sahira Contreras, 47th Healthcare Operations Squadron

    Senior Airman Aron Garcia, 47th Healthcare Operations Squadron

    Senior Airman India Holmes, 47th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

    Senior Airman Jaylan Miller, 47th Flying Training Wing

    Senior Airman Triston Sparks, 47th Operations Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Hans Pranschke, 47th Flying Training Wing

    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland:

    Senior Airman Margarita Clayton, 433rd Medical Squadron

    Savannah Air National Guard Base:

    Senior Airman Jorge Colomerfigueroa, 165th Maintenance Group

    Forbes Field:

    Senior Airman Matthew Maurer, 190th Operations Support Squadron

