Leading with Trust: Ford Welcomes New Command Master Chief

After serving 20 years in the military, service members have the option to retire and enjoy their well-earned benefits as a civilian. For USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) newest Command Master Chief (CMDCM) Bryan E. Davis, even after serving just a little more than his 21 years, retirement is still a distant thought as he begins an ambitious tour that he never thought was possible.

According to Davis, it all started in 1998 when his brother took him on a tiger cruise that started in Hawaii and ended in San Diego. While underway, the Sailors aboard USS Peleliu (LHA 5) shared stories about travelling the world that stuck with him as he finished high school and headed to college.

“I joined the Navy in September of 2000 after attending college for a year and a half,” said Davis, “I felt stagnant in my life and wanted to do something more.”

After completing boot camp and yeoman ‘A’ school, Davis was sent to his first duty station, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94, where he met “the best chiefs and division officer” in his career. Davis said it was those leaders that would begin to shape his leadership style.

“When we went off course and made mistakes, it felt like I was letting down a parent figure rather than simply a boss,” said Davis. “The pride I took in my work was directly influenced by the trust my leaders put in me as a Sailor. It made me proud to know I was contributing to the success of what we were tasked with.”

Achieving the rank of CMDCM before hitting 16 years of service is no easy feat. Davis credits much of his success to his wife Tina and the mutual trust between him, his chain of command and his mentors.

“Listening is one of the best qualities a Sailor can have in their toolbox,” said Davis. “When your leaders give you advice on how to succeed in the Navy, follow the recipe they are outlining. They are giving it to you from their own personal experiences. The advice received from experienced mentors is one of the best ways I know of to assist junior Sailors on their personalized path to success. It is what worked for me personally.”

Often, earning the trust of the crew is the first challenge a leader faces when they first report to a command.

“I have found that Sailors will often see the rank before they see the person who wears it.” said Davis. “Treating every Sailor with dignity and respect is what I practice and is how I expect every Sailor to treat each other, no matter rank or pay grade. That is what builds trust. Ultimately as a leader, I want all Sailors to know that I have their best interest in mind. I believe in investing in people to drive a strong working relationship versus using rank to force compliance.”

The process to become an aircraft carrier CMDCM includes a vetting process completed by a force master chief before the ship’s commanding officer makes the final decision.

“There were a lot of great leaders who applied for the position, so I was very humbled when Capt. Lanzilotta called and offered me the position,” said Davis. “Becoming a CMC of an aircraft carrier was something that I felt was unattainable when I joined the Navy. CMDCM Bake Schimmel, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70); CMDCM Brian Happli, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72); and CMDCM Jimmy Hailey, USS Nimitz (CVN 68), are current and former carrier CMCs that helped me get to where I’m at now.”

Davis hopes to encourage Ford Sailors to take a step back to enjoy both their personal lives and naval career. A big part of his philosophy is that a work-life balance is crucial while serving.

“When you are grinding away at your job day-in-and-day-out, it takes a toll on you and how you interact with your Sailors and family members,” said Davis. “It took me a while to understand that your mind and body need time off so you can be ready to tackle the next day at work. When you have that balance, coming to work and returning home is always fun.”

As he begins his tour as Ford’s fourth CMDCM, Davis looks forward to continuing to “show the American people how special this ship is” and highlighted his biggest goal.

“I want our Sailors to walk off the ship at the end of their tour and have a sense of pride that they were a part of the Navy’s finest aircraft carrier,” said Davis.

Ford is inport at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.20.2021 09:35 Story ID: 405597 Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leading with Trust: Ford Welcomes New Command Master Chief, by PO3 Angel Jaskuloski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.