Miami Native Heeds Call to Service, Adds to Legacy of Hispanic Heritage in the Navy

(MECHANICSBURG, Pa.) – Family and a call to service brought Lt. Carlos Londono to the Navy, through the ranks as an Aviation Electronics Technician, and to the Supply Corps, where he now serves as a project officer developing shipboard information technology solutions for Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC).



“My parents came to America in search of a better life, and I think that’s part of why I feel such a strong calling to serve my country and community,” said Londono. “As a Hispanic American, I’m part of a long tradition of people who have kept our country strong and free. It’s an honor for me to serve as a Navy officer and continue that legacy.”



Londono, a Miami, Florida native, attended emergency medical technician school and graduated from the Miami-Dade Firefighter Academy, certifying him as a state firefighter, before joining the Navy. After becoming a father, he decided to enlist.



“I wanted to set an example for my children by serving my country and community,” he said. “The Navy is always out there protecting our country, whether we’re at war or not. I wanted to be a part of that.”

Following in the footsteps of his father who served in the Marine Corps after emigrating from Colombia, Londono enlisted in 2009.



Following basic training, he completed Aviation Electronics Technician “A” School, Calibration Technician “C” School, and was assigned to the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77).



Aboard Bush, Londono deployed twice in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation New Dawn.



“My deployments taught me a lot about being a Sailor and solidified the Navy’s importance in deterrence and freedom of navigation,” he said. “It felt good to see how well we were received when we made port stops and how the local population truly appreciated what we were doing. That reinforced my decision to continue a Navy career.”



While serving as the calibration lab supervisor, overseeing collateral duty inspections and quality assurance, he was promoted to Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class and selected for instructor duty at Naval Air Technical Training Center, in Pensacola, Florida.



“Teaching at ‘A’ school was a humbling experience. I was proud to be a part of the cradle of aviation and teach the next generation of Sailors,” he said.



During his shore-duty assignment, Londono also served as an Escambia County volunteer firefighter.



“It’s extremely important for me to serve or help the community. I always felt the call to help others in need, looked up to first responders, or anyone who runs into danger to help others,” he said.



While stationed in Pensacola, Londono was promoted to Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class, earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and met his wife who was serving in the Army at the time.



“I finished my degree in 2016 and decided to pursue a commission in the Navy. I learned so much from the officers during my career and wanted to be a part of that legacy,” he said.



In March 2017, Londono was selected for a commission as a Navy Supply Corps officer and completed Officer Candidate School and Naval Supply Corps School in Newport, Rhode Island.



“When I was looking at my options, I recalled a saying I heard a lot during my time aboard the carrier, ‘You can’t fly without supply.’ I saw first-hand the vital role the Supply Corps played in enabling the warfighter, so it was an easy choice for me,” he said.



Londono’s first assignment as an officer was aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal (CG-73), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where he provided logistics and services support to more than 350 Sailors.



“This assignment taught me a lot about the Supply Corps’ role in the Navy and the challenges of preparing a ship for deployment. I saw the real-world embodiment of a quote heard during Supply Corps School, ‘There’s nothing more powerful than a Supply Officer with a cell phone.’ My Sailors and I did whatever was needed to complete the mission. We couldn’t have done it without the strong network of Navy Supply Corps officers,” he said.



While aboard Port Royal, Londono became familiar with NAVSUP BSC-managed systems such as Navy Hazardous Inventory Control System (HICS) and Food Service Management (FSM).



“I knew about [NAVSUP BSC] expertise and the vital role they play in keeping shipboard supply systems online. They were always there to help us out when needed,” he said.



Londono reported to NAVSUP BSC in May 2020 and was assigned as a project officer for the HICS/FSM team during a max-telework posture due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“It’s tough anytime you’re learning a new job in the information technology world, but when everyone is working remotely, it adds an entirely new challenge. I didn’t have that shoulder to look over or the person next door to ask for help," he said. "It forced me to find new ways to learn and make myself an asset to the team. It reminded me that the mission is attainable no matter what the challenge.



“I want to apply that mindset to future tours, keep an open mind, and find solutions that will continue supporting the Navy, our mission partners, and the warfighter,” he said.



Each year from September 15 to October 15, the Navy celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month to recognize the achievements and positive influence of Hispanic service members. Hispanic Americans have served in the Navy throughout our nation’s history dating back to the Civil War, held every rank from Seamen to Admiral, and every occupation from fighter pilot to nuclear engineer.



NAVSUP BSC and the Navy are strengthened by diversity and highlight patriots of Hispanic American heritage like Lt. Carlos Londono who continue to build legacies of freedom and diversity as they fight for the security of the country and peace of the world.



For more information about Hispanic American Heritage in the Navy, visit https://www.history.navy.mil/browse-by-topic/diversity/hispanic-americans-in-the-navy.html.



For more information about NAVSUP BSC, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/public/navsup/bsc/.