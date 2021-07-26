NMCB-5 leads joint efforts at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Icesis Scott | 210825-N-CD272-1001 IWAKUNI, Japan (Aug. 25, 2021) Equipment Operator 3rd Class David...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Icesis Scott | 210825-N-CD272-1001 IWAKUNI, Japan (Aug. 25, 2021) Equipment Operator 3rd Class David Francis (left), assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, works alongside Cpl. Jacob Houts, assigned to 9th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB), as they conduct preventative maintenance checks on the roller. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 and Marines assigned to 9th ESB are working together in a joint effort to cap the landfill onboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, and prepare the area for future base expansion. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our network of allies and partners, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Icesis Scott/Released) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Navy Seabees of U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Iwakuni have been passed the torch in the ongoing effort of capping the landfill on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, from their out-going counterpart, NMCB-4, on July 26.



The landfill at MCAS Iwakuni sits on the edge of an airfield that has been contributed to many bird strike hazards to the U.S Navy, Marine Corps, and Japan Marine Self Defense Force aircraft operating from the base.



The project aims to enhance the area, mitigate the ever-present danger of bird and wildlife aircraft strikes to the airfield, and prepare the site for future base expansion and use.



In conjunction with NMCB-5 Seabees, the Marine heavy equipment operators and mechanics of the 9th Engineering Support Battalion (ESB), headquartered at Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan, have directly supported the NMCB-5 Seabees. Together, they are hard at work moving dirt and helping to keep equipment in top performance for the project.



Equipment Operator 2nd Class Kourtney Gallagher, assigned to NMCB-5, said the joint construction projects are an effective and productive means to promote solidarity and interoperability among troops across the different military branches.



“It’s not every day that we get to work alongside our counterparts. This opportunity is even more special because I’m able to do so in a leadership role,” added Gallagher. “I really appreciate that we can learn from one another throughout this evolution, and I hope to have another experience like this at some point during my time in the Navy.”



Adding to the challenge of completing the task at hand, is Japan’s typhoon season, but together the crew will continue to succeed together.



