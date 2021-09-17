FFSC Hosts Ombudsman Appreciation Dinner

YOKOSUKA, Japan – The Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC), in coordination with Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), hosted an Ombudsman Appreciation Dinner Aug. 17 at the Officer’s Club.

“Planning the dinner has been exciting,” said Monica McGinnis, the FFSC Ombudsman Coordinator. “Coordinating it was definitely busy, but most of all I was excited to put the gifts together as well as being given the chance to appreciate the Ombudsman in the community. I definitely had a lot of fun.”

The Ombudsman Appreciation Dinner featured a three-course meal for all participants, as well as live speakers and music.

Ombudsmen disseminate official command information to service member’s spouses and family members. They are volunteers appointed by a commanding officer (CO) to serve as an information link between command leadership and service member’s families.

“Besides serving as a liaison between the command and families, we also assist with inquiries and questions when families need assistance,” said Allissa Hilaire, one of the CFAY Ombudsmen.

Hilaire’s job revolves around making a regular effort to share command information with the community through social media, and keeping the community up-to-date on policies and base-wide information.

“I think it’s wonderful that commands want to celebrate their Ombudsman,” said Victoria Kemmerzell, another CFAY Ombudsman. “I’m very thankful to everyone who took part in planning and assembling the event.”

For more information or other inquiries, please call FFSC Ombudsman Coordinator at 243-3372 / 046-816-3372 or email ffscinfo@fe.navy.mil.

For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.17.2021 23:04 Story ID: 405558 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FFSC Hosts Ombudsman Appreciation Dinner, by PO3 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.