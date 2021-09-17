Travis AFB remembers POW/MIA service members during 24-hour run

Photo By Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad | U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, speaks during...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad | U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, speaks during the closing ceremony of the annual 24-hour remembrance run in honor of prisoners of war and missing in action service members Sept. 17, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Garlow used his speech to reiterate the U.S.’ commitment and obligation to the families of POW/MIA service members to bring their loved ones home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Service members and civilians from across Travis Air Force Base, California, showed up in force for a 24-hour remembrance run to honor the legacy and sacrifices of prisoners of war and missing in action service members Sept. 16-17, 2021, at the base’s fitness center track.

The run, held annually at the base in September, recruits volunteers to run in one-hour increments and carry the U.S. and POW/MIA flags as a sign of the base’s commitment to bringing missing service members home.

According to a Sept. 10 report by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, more than 81,600 Americans remain missing from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars and other conflicts, with their names being read aloud throughout the run’s 24 hours.

During the run’s closing ceremony at the base’s headquarters building, Col. Ryan Garlow, 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, reaffirmed the promise the nation made to the families of the missing.

“We have an obligation to take action to remember those who are still missing,” Garlow said. “The United States is the most dedicated nation in recovering our missing warriors.”

Garlow went on to underscore the importance of events like the run, not only in respect to the heritage and commitment of the Air Force, but also to the broader mission of keeping the memory of those missing service members at the forefront of one’s thoughts.

“They say you die twice,” Garlow said. “Once when you stop breathing and again when someone says your name for the last time. As long as we continue to say their names, we reassert that although they’re missing, they will never be forgotten.”

For more information about the DPAA mission and their continued search for POW/MIA service members, visit www.dpaa.mil.