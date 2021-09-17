United States Postal Service and Fort Riley officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for new centralized mail receptacles at Fort Riley, Kansas, Sept 15. The new receptacles are called cluster box units, and 33 units will be installed across the installation to streamline postal delivery operations for residents of Fort Riley.



“What this is going to provide is a secure and environmentally friendly way for the United States Postal Service to deliver promised services,” said Charles Lincoln, United States Postal Service Fort Riley postmaster, during the ceremony.

Each new cluster box unit contain multiple mail receptacles. Each receptacle is locked, unlike an individual mail box. Mail and parcels delivered by the postal worker will be accessible only via a key provided to each resident.



“Security is achieved by having all the mail and parcels secured by keys that only the resident has access to,” added Belinda Mills, USPS Fort Riley station manager.

The new cluster box units will also benefit the environment.



“This is going to create a lot less exhaust out there. Our fleet of vehicles is going to 33 spots instead of 4,700. So a lot of starting and stopping [by the mail trucks] that goes on currently – that’s all gone,” said Lincoln.



Over three years of hard work led to this ground breaking.



“This initiative wouldn’t have been possible without the teamwork and coordination of USPS, Directorate of Human Resources, Directorate of Public Works, the Army Housing Office and Corvias Property Management teams,” said Col. Will McKannay, Fort Riley Garrison commander.



Construction of the cluster box units is scheduled to complete winter 2021.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.17.2021 17:04 Story ID: 405541 Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Riley and USPS leaders break ground for new mail receptacles, by Kaitlin Knauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.