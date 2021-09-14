Fort Irwin strengthens ties, local economic growth

FORT IRWIN, Calif. – U.S. Army senior leaders from the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, along with the City of Barstow, partnered together by signing an Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA) at Barstow City Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 14th.



Fort Irwin Garrison Commander, Col. Jason Clarke, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Fedorisin, and the Fort Irwin’s Resource Management Office team, joined Mayor Paul Courtney and city officials at Barstow City Hall to sign the agreement.



IGSA’s are agreements between the Army and state or local government that serve the best interest of both parties in which improve installation support services for Mission, Soldier and Family Reediness. These agreements can be as short as 1 year or up to 10.



“During recent talks with key personnel at Fort Irwin we have mutually identified several opportunities that we believe will redefine the relationship between the City of Barstow and our military partners,” Mayor Paul Courtney said.



The contract between Fort Irwin and the City of Barstow has been approved to provide recurring animal control services on the installation which include: stray animal control services, provisions for humane care, temporary housing, and disposition of stray animals at the National Training Center and Fort Irwin.



“I believe that building partnerships are a way to strengthen our relationship with our communities,” Col. Jason Clarke said. “When first arriving to Fort Irwin in June as the Garrison Commander I was excited to bring the community of Barstow and Fort Irwin closer together. The Animal Control IGSA is a great start and I look forward to expanding this relationship even further. This agreement with the city will contribute to the humane capture, care, adoption of domestic stray animals at Fort Irwin and support economic growth within the local community.”



This shared partnership will provided 16 hours a day 7 days a week services, ensuring the animals are humanely captured and cared for during their time with animal control. This service will include daily care, feeding, exercise, finding owners. All animals will also be provided a basic health examination, and ensure vaccinations are up to date if not picked up by owner, to ensure they are ready for adoption.



“The geographic scope for all Stray Animal Control services shall be within the Fort Irwin military reservation boundaries and Army/ Fort Irwin managed facilities at Barstow Daggett Airfield and the Barstow Outreach Center, including Military Family Housing on Fort Irwin and excluding Goldstone managed facilities,” Interim Manager Jim Hart said.



The Animal Control IGSA will officially be in effect Sept. 28 2021 with an additional 9 years based on Title 10 USC 2679 and approved Transaction Document between Fort Irwin and Barstow.

