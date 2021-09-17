Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nellis honors veterans during POW/MIA ceremony

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Bailee Darbasie 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Nellis leadership honored fellow service members during a National
    Prisoner of War and Missing in Action (POW/MIA) recognition ceremony Sept. 17 on base.
    National POW/MIA Day serves to remember those who were captured during battle or who are still
    unaccounted for and is observed on the third Friday of every September. During the ceremony, four
    former POWs were recognized: Eugene Ramos, Vince Shank, Marvin Carter and Dean Whitaker.
    “Today is a day where the nation pauses to remember our brothers and sisters in arms who answered
    the call of duty and never returned home,” said Col. Todd Dyer, 99th Air Base Wing commander. “But
    while we are honoring them today, we always remember.”
    Currently, there are 83,114 service members still missing from conflicts throughout U.S. history,
    including from World War ll, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Cold War.
    “We will never stop working to bring home those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” said
    Dyer. “May we never forget to honor those who cannot be here with us today.”

    This work, Nellis honors veterans during POW/MIA ceremony, by SrA Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

