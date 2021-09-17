Key Westers return to NAS Key West for Naval aviation training

Photo By Danette Baso Silvers | 210820-N-KM072-026 KEY WEST, Fla. (Aug. 20, 2021) Lt. j.g. Cassandra Zachares and Lt....... read more read more Photo By Danette Baso Silvers | 210820-N-KM072-026 KEY WEST, Fla. (Aug. 20, 2021) Lt. j.g. Cassandra Zachares and Lt. j.g. Caleb Hiller with Training Squadron (VT) 9 “Tigers” pose in front of T-45 Goshawk jets at Naval Air Station Key West’s Boca Chica Field August 20, 2021. Zachares and Hiller, both from Key West, returned to their hometown Navy base for training. The student aviators are training in the fundamentals of strike aviation. NAS Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION KEY WEST, Florida – Naval aviators in the skies of Key West is not a new phenomenon as the air station has been in use since 1917.



Hometown Naval aviators over the islands is a different story.



Lt. j.g. Caleb Hiller and Lt. j.g. Cassandra Zachares returned to their hometown of Key West for training at Naval Air Station Key West Aug 20. Both are assigned to Training Squadron (VT) 9 “Tigers.” VT-9 is based at Naval Air Station Meridian, Mississippi. The squadron flies T-45 Goshawks and trains student aviators in the fundamentals of strike aviation.



Flying in the front seat, Hiller completed a touch-and-go and pulled more than four G’s (four times gravitational pull) executing a carrier break before landing at Boca Chica Field.



Hiller was born and raised in Key West and is a 2014 graduate of Key West High School. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy Preparatory School in 2015 and the U.S. Naval Academy in 2019.



While at Key West High School, Hiller took flying lessons at Key West International Airport and received his personal pilot license in 2013. He was a cadet with the Civil Air Patrol and founded the school’s Flying Club, created to garner interest in aviation.



“When I was 3 years old my dad would take me out to the runway,” Hiller said. “From then on I knew I wanted to fly jets for the Navy.”



Hiller’s father, Edward, is a retired Navy chief petty officer and was stationed at NAS Key West.



Zachares is a 2015 graduate of Severna Park High School in Severna Park, Maryland. After graduation, she and her family moved to Key West.



Originally from Saipan, Zachares said she knew she wanted to fly for the Navy at a young age.



“I wanted to become a Navy pilot since as far back as I can remember,” Zachares said. “A Marine jet came to Saipan, where I was born and spent a little of my childhood, and I got to climb in it and ask a bunch of questions. From then on, it was all I ever said I wanted to be when I grew up.”



Local adversary squadron Fighter Squadron Composite (VFC) 111 “Sun Downers” played an influential role in both aviators’ drive. Both Hiller and Zachares credit former “Sun Downers” Commanding Officer Cmdr. Edwin DuPont for his mentorship and guidance in becoming Navy pilots.



“Cmdr. Edwin Dupont and Cmdr. Phillip Moore from the Sun Downers helped me set goals and showed me what being a Naval Aviator was all about,” said Hiller.



“The Sun Downers squadron really took myself and my family in when we moved down,” said Zachares. “Cmdr. DuPont and Cmdr. Stock have been great.”



When they are not training, the students enjoy some down time with their families.



Hiller said he enjoys boating and eating Cuban food.



Like Hiller, Zachares savors time on the water.



“I love being on the water doing just about anything. My family loves fishing so we do that every time I’m here,” she said. “The seafood is obviously the best here, especially Key West lobster.”



But it’s mostly work and little play for Hiller and Zachares. They are participating in a rigorous training program to become strike fighter pilots and earn their coveted “Wings of Gold.”



“Right now the goal is to get winged and move onto the fleet,” said Zachares. “And right now that’s where my eyes are focused.”



NAS Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations.