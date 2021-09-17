AETC commander visits 314th, 189th AW

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, commander of Air Education and Training Command, visited the 314th Airlift Wing and the Air National Guard’s 189th AW during his trip to Little Rock Air Force Base, Sept. 14-15.



The 314th AW’s mission is to produce professional, combat-minded C-130J crewmembers and is the nation’s tactical airlift “Center of Excellence.” The 189th AW works in conjunction with the 314th AW and is tasked to provide premier training to the C-130 and cyber enterprises.



During his initial mission briefing, Webb received a firsthand look at the installation’s robust Total Force Integration of various mission partners, including two active-duty wings from separate major commands, an ANG wing and an Air Force Reserve airlift group.



“It is great to visit a mobility center of gravity,” Webb said. “It is clear that all of Team Little Rock puts ‘rapid’ in rapid global mobility. The home of Herk Nation, to include all components, is well known for delivering in times of need.”



As part of his daylong visit with the 314th AW, Webb received insight on the wing’s implementation of Formal Training Unit Next concepts into the C-130J Super Hercules schoolhouse operations. The AETC commander was also briefed on the command’s overhaul of the legacy C-130J training pipeline, as the schoolhouse transitions its C-130 fleet to the Block 8.1 upgrade.



Along with modernizing pilot training, the 314th AW also showcased their virtual reality maintenance lab and the wing’s innovative efforts in training C-130J maintenance Airmen.



Following his day with the 314th AW, Webb wrapped up his visit to LRAFB by sitting down with the 189th AW to learn more about their mission and tour a few of the wing’s facilities.



During this visit with the 189th AW, Webb participated in the wing’s Fully Immersive Threat Reaction Environment simulator and met with ANG maintainers.



Webb concluded his visit by commending the 314th and 189th AW on their efforts to train 1,800 aircrew members every year, to include members from 38 allied nations.



“Our efforts in developing and training our Airmen is where airpower starts,” Webb said. “The 314th and 189th AW are critical to the Air Force and our ability to deliver on our mission of providing airpower anytime, anywhere.”

