    Cryptologic Warfare Group 6 holds Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Courtesy Story

    Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Capt. Holly Yudisky relieved Capt. Joe Sears as commander, Cryptologic Warfare Group 6 (CWG-6), during a change of command ceremony held at the pavilion on Fort George G. Meade, Md., Sept. 17.
    Rear Adm. Stephen D. Donald, Reserve Deputy Commander, U.S. 10th Fleet C10F, was the ceremony's guest speaker and presiding officer. He commended Sears’ exceptional work and leadership while in command.
    “Under Commodore Sears’ leadership CWG-6 is truly a Navy success story,” said Donald. “The command exemplifies the drive and ability necessary for the Navy to remain preeminent in the increasing influential information domain.”
    During Sears’ comments, he praised the men and women of CWG-6 for their exceptional work.
    “You are the backbone of this command, our mission Succeeds as a direct result of your professionalism,” said Sears. “You have my utmost respect and know that I will truly miss both the fun, and hard conversations we have had over the last 28 months.”
    Prior to Yudisky’s new assignment, she served as Deputy Director for the Crypto-Electronic and Cyber Warfare Division.
    “It is truly an honor and privilege to join such and amazing group of talented, motivated, and dedicated warriors,” said Yudisky. “I am thrilled to join the CWG-6 family, I am immensely proud to serve with you, and I look forward to all that we will accomplish together.”
    The primary mission of CWG-6 is to provide cryptologic and related intelligence information to fleet, joint and national commanders as well as administrative and personnel support to Department of the Navy members assigned to the Fort Meade area.
    U.S. 10th Fleet is the operational arm of Fleet Cyber Command and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders. In this role, C10F provides operational direction through its Maritime Operations Center located at Fort George Meade, Md., executing command and control over assigned forces in support of Navy or joint missions in cyber/networks, information operations, electronic warfare, cryptologic/signals intelligence and space.

