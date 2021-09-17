Chief Warrant Officer 2 Gutierrez-Padin Share a Moment of Pride

Courtesy Photo | I am now following in the rich tradition of military service that many Puerto Ricans...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | I am now following in the rich tradition of military service that many Puerto Ricans before me have established. The experience thus far has been challenging, rewarding and fulfilling. I have been afforded many opportunities and experiences that have brought me down a rewarding path as an Army Warrant Officer currently serving as the Legal Administrator for the 3d Medical Command (Deployment Support). see less | View Image Page

When asked to write something for Hispanic Heritage month, I felt honored at the distinction, giddy even. Upon thinking about it more, I became overwhelmed at the thought to attempt to write something of significance, especially to honor Hispanic heritage.

What ultimately came to mind was one particular major moment in history: the United States extends U.S. Citizenship to Puerto Ricans in 1917 via the Jones-Shafroth Act, which shortly after allowed for military conscription. This was important, with World War I lasting from 1914-1918, it is estimated that 236,000 Puerto Ricans in the island registered for the World War I draft and 18,000 served in the war. There are currently some 330,000 veterans and some 35,000 Puerto Ricans in active duty service. The Puerto Rico Army/Air National Guard and the Reserve components represent another 10,000 Puerto Ricans in uniform.

I am now following in the rich tradition of military service that many Puerto Ricans before me have established. The experience thus far has been challenging, rewarding and fulfilling. As the only female service member in my family, I have been afforded many opportunities and experiences that have brought me down a rewarding path as an Army Warrant Officer currently serving as the Legal Administrator for the 3d Medical Command (Deployment Support).

May we not forget the sacrifices, selfless service and loyalty of those who have served before us and may their memories instill pride for our heritage every day of the year.