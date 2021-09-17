Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hafen influences Sill airspace

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Story by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    One person truly can make a difference. Paul Hafen has influenced the way the airspace is managed not just over Fort Sill, but also over neighboring Lawton and Duncan as well. It is because of his dedication to the airfield's mission and knowledge of regulations that Fort Sill's air traffic controllers can monitor the skies surrounding post so training can happen without interruption.

    Paul has also worked with the Federal Aviation Administration to expand the allowable user airspace for Fort Sill which enables UAV training and the use of lasers and directed energy here.

    He is a quiet professional who has served at Henry Post Army Airfield for 20 years and he is retiring next month. His ingenuity will be missed, but it will still be felt in Fort Sill's every day operations.

    Thank you for your service!

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.17.2021 12:18
    Story ID: 405506
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
