Photo By Susanne Greene | YORKTOWN, Va. (September 16, 2021) Scudder Hall Galley celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a special meal for civilians and active duty. The galley is also celebrating their five-star accreditation and nomination for the FY22 Edward F. Ney Memorial Award. (U.S. Navy Photo by NWSY Public Affairs/Released)

Scudder Hall Galley Receives Five-Star Accreditation and Nomination for FY22 Edward F. Ney Memorial Award

Byline: Susanne Greene. Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Public Affairs



YORKTOWN, Va. – Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Scudder Hall Galley received a five-star accreditation and is the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic nominee for the FY22 Edward F. Ney Memorial Award.



To receive a five-star accreditation, a galley must score a 9.5 out of 10. Out of more than 300 Navy galleys worldwide the five-star rating is only given to the top 1% annually.



“We have achieved this accreditation by making our customers a top priority and our Sailors and civilians work diligently to ensure the facility is properly sanitized, organized and fully operational,” stated Senior Chief Culinary Specialist, Sonny C. Lalatag.



Scudder Hall Galley is staffed by 37 Sailors and 17 civilians who serve the personnel of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and Cheatham Annex.



The galley is also the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic nominee for the FY22 Edward F. Ney Memorial Award. It is awarded to Navy galleys for food service excellence and the program is co-sponsored by the Secretary of the Navy and the International Food Services Executives Association.



Scudder Hall Galley was nominated for their high scores on organization, cleanliness, inventory and their excellent record keeping.



“No matter the obstacles faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have continued to excel,” stated Lalatag. “Our Sailors and civilians have risen to the challenge and remain dedicated to providing premier customer service.”



