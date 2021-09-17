130th Field Artillery Brigade Transfers Authority to the 142nd

JOINT TRAINING CENTER, JORDAN – The 130th Field Artillery Brigade, 'Redlegs,' from the Kansas Army National Guard, transferred authority of the U.S. Army Central (ARCENT) Force Field Artillery Headquarters (FFA HQ) to the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, ‘Razorbacks,' of the Arkansas Army National Guard in a ceremony here, September 17, 2021.



Maj. Gen. John Rhodes, Commander of Task Force Spartan and the 29th Infantry Division, presided over the ceremony, which saw Col. Paul Schneider, the outgoing FFA HQ commander and commander of the 130th FA BDE, pass the mission to Col. Jeffrey Clements, incoming FFA HQ commander and commander of the142nd FA BDE.



Schneider opened his speech with the same phrase he used when the 130th assumed authority of the mission back in February.



"It’s a great day to be a Redleg!”



Schneider went on to thank the many leaders who have assisted the 130th in their mission, especially the leaders from the Jordan Armed Forces Royal Artillery Corps.



“I cannot thank you enough for the hospitality that you have offered myself and the Soldiers of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade. Your friendship is what has made this assignment the most rewarding of my 34-year military career.”



Schneider highlighted the 130th's wide range of operations and accomplishments throughout their deployment. The brigade supported three named operations spanning 8 countries, innovated radar and air defense systems, provided surface to surface fire support, conducted bilateral live fire and command post exercises and grew future field artillery leaders.



“Our mantra was to come to work each day to get better as a person and as a Force Field Artillery Headquarters, and we did just that,” Schneider said.



Col. Clements looks forward to leading the 142nd and building on what the 130th has established while in theater.



“Colonel Schneider and Soldiers of the 130th…You and your Soldiers not only set an extremely high bar of performance, but you spared no effort in setting conditions for us as we came into theater.



Soldiers of the 142nd. We owe the 130th, Task Force Spartan, regional partners and our families back home nothing but continued excellence. That challenge doesn’t worry me because, as always, I am confident that you are ready and willing to answer the call.”



Razorback Brigade Soldiers are now deployed throughout the area of responsibility in the Middle East and are prepared to further the ARCENT FFA HQ mission. They stand ready to provide lethal surface to surface fire support alongside their host and partner nations.

