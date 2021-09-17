167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight September 2021

Tech. Sgt. Victor Carter is a vehicle mechanic for the 167th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for September 2021.

As a vehicle mechanic, Carter inspects, troubleshoots and repairs a wide range of general purpose and special purpose vehicles used at the 167th to carry out the wing’s mission.

“Tech. Sgt. Carter is truly an asset in Vehicle Maintenance. He is always willing to learn and take on new challenges,” said Master Sgt. Derek Brown, 167th LRS vehicle fleet manager.



Hometown: Hagerstown MD



Job Title: Vehicle mechanic



How long have you served in the unit? 9 years



How does your job support the 167th’s mission? We maintain vehicles and equipment that airmen use to fuel, load/unload and help maintain and move the aircraft.



Civilian job: 167th VM Federal Tech.



Education: CCAF



Hobbies: Spending time with family



Goals: To run my own farm.



I am proudest of: All 3 of my kids



People may be surprised to know this about me: I was 36 when I first enlisted.



The most exciting thing I've done in the military is: I spent 16 months TDY with the 421st Combat Training Squadron



One/Some of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned throughout my career: Get your PME done and out of the way early, and continue to better yourself no matter what your age.



My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: there are many opportunities here, sometimes you may have to seek them out.

