    167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight September 2021

    Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Victor Carter is a vehicle mechanic for the 167th Logistics...... read more read more

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Tech. Sgt. Victor Carter is a vehicle mechanic for the 167th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for September 2021.
    As a vehicle mechanic, Carter inspects, troubleshoots and repairs a wide range of general purpose and special purpose vehicles used at the 167th to carry out the wing’s mission.
    “Tech. Sgt. Carter is truly an asset in Vehicle Maintenance. He is always willing to learn and take on new challenges,” said Master Sgt. Derek Brown, 167th LRS vehicle fleet manager.

    Hometown: Hagerstown MD

    Job Title: Vehicle mechanic

    How long have you served in the unit? 9 years

    How does your job support the 167th’s mission? We maintain vehicles and equipment that airmen use to fuel, load/unload and help maintain and move the aircraft.

    Civilian job: 167th VM Federal Tech.

    Education: CCAF

    Hobbies: Spending time with family

    Goals: To run my own farm.

    I am proudest of: All 3 of my kids

    People may be surprised to know this about me: I was 36 when I first enlisted.

    The most exciting thing I've done in the military is: I spent 16 months TDY with the 421st Combat Training Squadron

    One/Some of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned throughout my career: Get your PME done and out of the way early, and continue to better yourself no matter what your age.

    My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: there are many opportunities here, sometimes you may have to seek them out.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.17.2021 10:33
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 
    CONNECTED MEDIA

    TAGS

    West Virginia National Guard
    167th Airlift Wing
    WVNG
    167th AW
    Airman Spotlight

