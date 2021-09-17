Newly activated U.S. Army 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force-Europe and 41st Field Artillery Brigade test sensor to shooter capabilities during “Thunder Cloud”

Photo By Spc. Joshua Thorne | The 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade stages...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Joshua Thorne | The 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade stages “Lorraine 1918”, a multiple launcher rocket system, during a rehearsal during the Thunder Cloud live-fire exercise in Andoya, Norway Sept. 15, 2021. The MLRS received coordinates gathered from high-altitude balloons to deliver long-range precision fires. Long-range precision fires are the U.S. Army’s top priority in expanding modernization efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Thorne) see less | View Image Page

ANDOYA, Norway— The 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force-Europe, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade converged with allies and partners to test and expand modernization efforts Sept. 9-20, 2021.



The exercise, Thunder Cloud, tested high-altitude balloons, sensor to shooter capabilities, and long-range precision fires to experiment with new warfighting methods. Thunder Cloud was the first exercise of its kind and the first of the newly activated 2nd MDTF.



“[Thunder Cloud] is about three things: modernization, partnership, and readiness...part of multi-domain operations is finding the new sensor’s best shooter, so this asset here is a unique way to conduct targeting,” Lt. Col. Dave Henderson, commander, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade said.



Partnerships made Thunder Cloud a success in the Arctic Circle.



“Operating in the High North gives us a great opportunity to exercise with our allies, partners, and other services. Thunder Cloud is important to [the High North] specifically because we are looking to operationalize the stratosphere,” Col. Samuel Ybarra, G3, U.S. Army Europe and Africa said.



Commercial partners, like Raven Aerostar, enabled modernization efforts across the force by providing new technology to the U.S. Army.



Raven Aerostar provided high-altitude balloons, and launched the balloons into the stratosphere as a coordination effort for data on weather patterns and targeting coordinates.



The U.S. Army’s 2nd multi-domain task force synchronizes efforts across domains to deliver joint freedom of action.

“[2nd Multi-Domain Task Force] brings a series of capabilities that span land, air, sea and space. We are out here to experiment in a cross-domain live-fire exercise,” Lt. Col. Nicholas Stout, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force-Europe said.



Two of the domains, land and space, were explored during Thunder Cloud and included the concept of long-range precision fires and high-altitude balloons. Integration of organic long range precision fires highlighted technology modernization efforts to develop fire strategies across NATO forces.



The exercise prioritized future advancements within U.S. Army field artillery units and long-range precision fires.



Andøya Space and the Norwegian military hosted the U.S. Army effort by facilitating location and support on the ground. Collaboration between Andøya Space, Norwegian military and the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force-Europe allowed the U.S. Army to modernize its tactics and warfighting capabilities.



“Andøya Space Defence has had the great pleasure to plan and execute a complex and challenging operation in Northern Norway with both our US friends and Andøya airbase. The operation has been a success from our view, and there have also been important learning points,” Tony Martin Klæboe, Andøya Space project manager said.



The U.S., our allies and partners are committed to facing emerging threats. Modernizing the force is essential in optimizing lethality and moving the joint force into the future.